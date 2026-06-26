Gauteng Roads and Transport issues operating licences at Koedoespoort Regional Offices in Tshwane

GDRT continues to issue operating licences to strengthen regulation and improve compliance

As part of its ongoing pursuit for strengthened regulation, improved compliance, and enhanced safety of public transport services across the province, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) issued six hundred and fifty (650) valid operating licences to compliant minibus taxi and scholar transport operators.

Operating licences were officially handed over on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, at the Department's Koedoespoort Regional Offices in Tshwane.

The handover is testament to the Department’s improved internal operational capacity and streamlined administrative processes that promote and enhance accountability, professionalism and improved service delivery. The interventions serve to accelerate the receipt and processing of applications, strengthen regulatory compliance, and provide legal certainty to public transport operators who meet all prescribed requirements.

In the past two months, the Department has issued more than five hundred (500) operating licences to minibus taxi and scholar transport operators across the province. These efforts contribute to strengthened regulatory compliance, reduced illegal operations and conflicts.

These developments underscore the Department’s commitment to improving service delivery, restoring order within the public transport sector, and ensuring that compliant operators are supported to operate within the legal framework.

By law, an operating licence is necessary for public transport operators to be able to use public roads and transport citizens for a fee. The National Land Traffic Act 5 (2009 - s54 and 62) requires that an operator be in possession of an operating licence.

Possession of an operating licence not only authorises operators to provide services legally but also confirms compliance with regulatory, safety, and operational standards designed to protect passengers and improve service delivery across the province.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has urged all public transport operators to maintain high levels of compliance, place passenger safety at the centre of their operations, and actively contribute towards building a public transport system that is safe, reliable, efficient, and trusted by users.

“Compliance with public transport regulations remains a critical pillar in ensuring the sustainability, integrity and professionalism of the public transport industry,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The initiative is part of the Department’s broader strategy to modernise, transform, and strengthen Gauteng’s public transport system through enhanced regulatory oversight and strict adherence to legal, safety, and operational requirements.

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell:c073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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