Minister Patricia de Lille congratulates Air Europa on inaugural Johannesburg–Madrid flight

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, congratulates Air Europa on the launch of its inaugural direct flight between Madrid and Johannesburg, marking another important milestone in strengthening South Africa's global air connectivity.

Flight UX157 touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport this morning. The new route will operate three times a week, creating greater travel opportunities between South Africa and Spain while strengthening access to the broader European market.

Minister de Lille said the new route is a strong vote of confidence in South Africa's tourism sector and economic growth prospects.

“The launch of the route comes as government continues to implement the Cabinet-endorsed Tourism Route Development Marketing Plan, which seeks to expand direct air access to South Africa through coordinated route development, strategic destination marketing, and collaboration with provincial partners,” said Minister de Lille.

The Department of Tourism remains committed to improving ease of access, strengthening international airlift, and creating an enabling environment that supports sustained tourism growth, investment, and job creation.

Next month, Brazilian carrier LATAM Airlines will commence three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town. Originally planned for September, the airline has accelerated the launch due to increased passenger demand, once again reflecting growing confidence in South Africa's tourism market and the strength of travel between Latin America and South Africa.

Media enqueries:

Aldrin Sampear

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Cell: +27 67 138 3487

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