Dr. Akira Olsen Wins ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Akira Olsen , board-certified clinical psychologist, Founder and CEO of Journey Health, and advocate for planetary mental health, has been awarded the Humanitarian of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, honoring her unwavering commitment to making mental health accessible, sustainable, and rooted in empathy for all.With over 17 years of clinical experience as a licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Olsen brings a rare depth of expertise to the evolving mental-health landscape. Licensed in California and Nevada, she blends evidence-based psychology with holistic, cross-cultural perspectives to address the complex relationship between emotional well-being, social systems, and sustainable development. Her work consistently emphasizes that mental health is not only a personal concern but a collective responsibility essential to healthier communities and a more resilient world.Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Olsen shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because humanitarian work, at its heart, is about seeing the humanity in every person and creating conditions for that humanity to thrive. I have spent my career advocating that mental health is not a luxury, it is a foundation for everything. To have that mission recognized at a global level is profoundly humbling."Through Journey Health, Dr. Olsen has created an innovative platform dedicated to developing integrated mental-health programs that honor the connection between mind, body, relationships, and community. Under her leadership, Journey Health has become a trusted space for individuals seeking practical, humane, and empowering approaches to psychological wellness. Her programs are designed to meet people where they are, offering tools that are both accessible and grounded in rigorous clinical science.Dr. Olsen is also the author of The Journey to Self, a thoughtfully crafted guide that introduces the concept of micro-routines: small, intentional practices that support emotional regulation, self-connection, and long-term resilience. Through this work, she offers readers realistic strategies to navigate stress, uncertainty, and personal growth in an increasingly complex world. Her writing reflects her core belief that meaningful change often begins with small, consistent actions rooted in self-awareness and compassion. Beyond clinical practice and entrepreneurship, Dr. Olsen serves as a policy advisor and educator, contributing to critical conversations on mental-health accessibility, prevention, and sustainable societal well-being. Her thought leadership reaches audiences across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, where she continues to advocate for mental-health systems that are proactive, inclusive, and deeply human-centred. Through education and public dialogue, she works to shift mental health from a reactive model to one focused on prevention, resilience, and collective care.Speaking on what the Humanitarian of the Year Award represents, Dr. Olsen added, "To me, humanitarianism is about responsibility, the responsibility to build systems that are proactive, inclusive, and deeply human-centred. We cannot wait for a crisis to address mental health. We must shift from a reactive model to one focused on prevention, resilience, and collective care. This recognition reinforces my commitment to making mental health accessible and sustainable for all."Dr. Olsen's humanitarian work is guided by a vision of planetary mental health, an approach that recognizes the interdependence of individual well-being, social equity, and the health of the global community. By bridging clinical psychology with public education and policy advocacy, she is helping to redefine how societies understand and support mental wellness for present and future generations. With her compassionate leadership, innovative thinking, and steadfast dedication to human dignity, Dr. Akira Olsen stands as a powerful force for positive change. Her win at IMA 2026 honors not only her professional achievements but her enduring mission to create a world where mental health is accessible, sustainable, and rooted in empathy for all.

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