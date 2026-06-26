Kirsten Wilgers Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirsten Wilgers, powerhouse optometrist and owner of NSB EYE and Total Vision of Port Orange, appears on Inside Success TV’s Women in Power series, where she shares how faith, family, and resilience shape her leadership.As audiences increasingly shift toward creator-led content, streaming platforms and educational entertainment, Inside Success TV believes entrepreneurial storytelling is becoming one of the fastest-growing categories in modern media. Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website. In her episode, entitled “The Doctor They Didn’t Expect”, Wilgers explores the importance of leading with values and kindness, and breaks down how mentorship, community impact, and staying present can drive lasting change.According to Wilgers “Kindness can set the tone for your entire business culture”.Kirsten’s episode and exclusive content is now available to view here on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.You can also find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kirsten-wilgers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.