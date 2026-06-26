Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport opens nominations for 2026 Cultural Awards
Nominations for 2026 Cultural Awards now open!
The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has opened nominations for the 2026 Cultural Awards.
The department calls on members of the public to nominate individuals or groups in the Western Cape who have made a real impact in the award categories listed below between 1 June 2025 and 31 May 2026.
The award categories are:
- Creative Excellence Awards
- Language, Literacy and Knowledge Awards
- Heritage, Memory and Identity Awards
- Community Access and Cultural Participation Awards
- Social Inclusion and Cultural Impact Awards
- Future Culture and Legacy Awards
The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “These awards play an important role in acknowledging the work being done across various sectors to support the performing arts, literacy levels and the preservation of heritage in our province. We want to celebrate and honour those who are not only making a meaningful impact in cultural spaces, but also contributing to the growth of our local economy through their work in these sectors.”
The full award categories and criteria can be viewed here: https://shorturl.at/3IQJP
Nominations may be submitted online at https://forms.gle/JhfJqNZxvSA32STn7
The closing date for nominations is 10 July 2026.
Media Enquiries:
Tania Colyn
Head of Communications
Cell: 076 093 4913
#GovZAUpdatesWC
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