Gauteng e-Government Department on allocation of 2026/27 financial year budget

e-Gov receives R1.9 billion to transform government and service delivery

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has been allocated R1.9 billion for the 2026/27 financial year to advance the province’s digital transformation agenda and support the priorities of the 7th Administration.

This allocation will enable the Department to strengthen modern ICT infrastructure, expand digital government services, enhance technology-enabled public safety, improve cybersecurity and digital resilience, accelerate ICT skills development, strengthen e-waste management, and establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office to drive innovation across government.

The Department will build and connect 300 Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN) sites, extending broadband connectivity to schools, healthcare facilities, libraries and community centres, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels. This will promote digital inclusion and improve access to government services.

The Department will also continue strengthening the Gauteng Digital Platform as a single access point for government services, while enhancing key digital platforms such as the e-Recruitment System and the Gauteng Matric App.

Significant progress has been made in the implementation of the e-Indigent Register System, which has been successfully rolled out in Mogale City, Rand West City Local Municipality and Merafong City Local Municipality. Development in Midvaal, Lesedi and Emfuleni Local Municipalities is nearing completion. The Department will now expand implementation to metropolitan municipalities, including the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Ekurhuleni, following ongoing consultations and system gap analysis processes.

To support digital adoption and improve access to services, the Department will appoint 75 e-Ambassadors to assist residents in navigating government digital platforms and accessing online services.

The Department continues to support the province’s e-Policing Programme through smart technology solutions that enhance crime prevention and law enforcement. To date, 960 CCTV cameras have been installed across Gauteng, while more than 184 000 e-Panic Buttons have been distributed to strengthen emergency response and improve community safety.

In line with its commitment to building a digitally skilled and future-ready province, the Department will train 5 500 government officials, award 70 ICT bursaries, place 100 youth in experiential learning opportunities, support 12 000 young people through the Action Lab Programme, and empower 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs through targeted skills development, mentorship and innovation support.

Through the Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon Series, young innovators across all five regions of Gauteng will be empowered to develop digital solutions addressing the province’s G13 Priority Challenges, including crime, unemployment, education, healthcare and service delivery.

The Department remains committed to environmentally responsible ICT practices through its e-waste management programme, promoting safe disposal, recycling and repurposing of electronic equipment to support job creation and the green economy.

Cybersecurity and digital resilience remain key priorities, with continued efforts to strengthen governance frameworks, security systems and monitoring capabilities to protect government data and ensure secure digital services.

The Department will also establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office to coordinate and drive responsible AI adoption across government. The Office will support improved service delivery, modernised government operations, enhanced public safety, and expanded access to digital services, while ensuring the ethical and secure use of artificial intelligence

For more information contact:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

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