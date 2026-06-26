Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts meets and engages EPWP working on fire programme participants

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, held a national consultative meeting with the participants of the Department’s Working on Fire (WOF) Programme. The meeting comprised of participants attending physically in Pretoria while others participated virtually across the different provinces. The meeting was fuelled by reports indicating that some participants were planning to down tools due to concerns relating to wages and their continued participation in the programme.

At the onset, Deputy Minister Swarts appreciated the participants’ role and contribution in wildfire management, emphasizing that that the Working on Fire Programme remains an important programme for the country. The participants’ commitment to the Working on Fire Programme is critical as wildfires pose an ongoing challenge, which is exacerbated by climate change. She emphasized that the Department’s Working on Fire Programme is implemented through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) framework, and as such, it complies with applicable guidelines and code of good practice. The Department implementation model is based on contracting with a service provider to implement and manage the Working on Fire Programme. In turn, the service provider contracts the participants. In assuring the participants of their employment, she indicated that “even if a service provider were to leave, you would not be affected because your wages are paid by the DFFE.”

The concerns raised by the participants include the cost-of-living wage adjustment, temporary nature of their employment, quality of skills development versus their capabilities, occupational health and safety, amongst others. She assured them that the Department has addressed the wage increase and has “issued a circular communicating that your wages will be increased by eight percent, with effect from 1 April 2026. The increase is intended to assist with the rising cost of living.”

On the nature of employment, she reminded them that as an EPWP initiative, “the Working on Fire Programme can only provide temporary employment. She emphasized that “the EPWP does not provide permanent jobs. This is why we place significant emphasis on training within the programme. The intention is that participants acquire valuable skills and qualifications that can assist them in securing employment or pursuing other opportunities once they exit the programme," she said. Noting that many of the participants are youth, she encouraged them to proactively explore exit opportunities, particularly those that support entrepreneurship. “There are various programmes across government that support youth entrepreneurship and as such, I encourage you to look into them, based on your areas of interest”, she said

She committed the Department to resolve the matters raised, within its control, with clear timeframes. Such matters include addressing compliance to PPC and PPE requirements, issuing payslips on time, follow-up on COIDA claims and non-accredited training. On the danger allowance and similar matters, whose policy mandate is not within the scope of the DFFE, she committed to engage her counterparts to raise them. Such will be part of the feedback to be provided to participants. On the Department clarifying that the deployment in Canada is not part of the current contract, she committed that the service provider will be engaged to resolve concerns raised including steep taxes and withholding their wages. She emphasised that the Department “values this programme immensely. The work undertaken by Working on Fire Programme participants is critical in protecting lives, property, infrastructure and the environment from the devastating impact of wildfires.”

For media queries, contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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