MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates Gauteng’s SAMA32 nominees and expresses pride in the province’s creative excellence

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mr Lebogang Maile, on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, extends heartfelt congratulations to all Gauteng-based artists, producers, composers and creatives who have secured nominations in the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32), officially unveiled this week ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for 15 August 2026. These nominations once again affirm the province’s enduring role as the creative heartbeat of South Africa and a leading incubator of talent on the African continent.

The South African Music Awards remain one of the country’s most prestigious platforms for recognising artistic excellence, innovation and contribution to the national cultural landscape. This year’s SAMA32 nominations reflect not only the depth of South Africa’s musical talent but also the increasing global competitiveness of local artists who continue to shape the sound of Africa and the world. The province’s footprint in this year’s nominations once again demonstrates its unmatched contribution to the country’s creative economy.

Gauteng continues to be home to the largest concentration of recording studios, performance venues, producers, broadcasters, digital content creators and music entrepreneurs in South Africa. From Johannesburg’s inner-city creative hubs to the township cultural corridors of Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa, Katlehong, Mamelodi and Soshanguve, the province remains the epicenter of artistic production, talent incubation and cultural innovation. It has historically produced some of the country’s most successful and influential artists, whose work has shaped generations and expanded South Africa’s global cultural footprint.

The creative economy has increasingly become an important pillar of economic growth and youth empowerment. At a time when South Africa continues to confront high youth unemployment, the music industry offers alternative pathways for economic participation, enterprise development and skills expansion. Thousands of young people across the province continue to build careers as artists, producers, sound engineers, managers, event organisers and digital marketers, proving that the arts are not simply a social pastime but a serious economic sector.

The MEC said the recognition of the province’s artists at the highest level of the country’s music industry is a source of immense pride and a reflection of Gauteng’s rich cultural capital.

“We are immensely proud of our artists and creatives who continue to elevate the name of our province through excellence, discipline and innovation. These nominations are not only a celebration of artistic achievement, but a reflection of the strength of our communities and the cultural richness of our province. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, we wish every nominee the very best as they prepare for SAMA32.”

The MEC further emphasised that music remains one of the most powerful instruments for social cohesion, healing and expression, particularly among young people. In communities where social and economic challenges persist, music continues to serve as a vehicle for identity, resilience and hope. Many of the province’s most celebrated artists have emerged from communities shaped by poverty, inequality and exclusion, yet have transformed those realities into global stories of success and inspiration.

As government, we recognise that investment in arts and culture is investment in human development. The Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to expanding access to creative opportunities through community arts centres, school arts programmes, provincial festivals, youth talent development initiatives and strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders. These interventions are designed to ensure that young talent is identified early, nurtured and supported into sustainable careers.

Through the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, the Gauteng Provincial Government continues to provide both financial and non-financial support to creatives, event organisers and emerging artists across the province. This includes grant funding for community arts projects, festivals, cultural activations, heritage programmes and support for local event organisers who create platforms for artistic expression and economic activity. Beyond direct financial support, the Department also provides non-financial empowerment through access to public facilities and community arts centres, technical support for event coordination, skills development workshops, market access opportunities, mentorship programmes, capacity-building for event organisers, and talent incubation platforms for young and upcoming artists. These interventions are aimed at strengthening the full value chain of the creative sector, from grassroots talent discovery to professional industry participation.

For many emerging artists, access to resources, exposure and structured support remains the biggest barrier to success. It is for this reason that government continues to work towards broadening inclusion in the arts sector, ensuring that talent from townships, hostels and informal settlements is not excluded from opportunities because of economic disadvantage. Through these interventions, we are building a more inclusive creative economy where talent can thrive irrespective of background.

The continued prominence of the province’s artists in national awards platforms such as the SAMAs is evidence that government’s investment in cultural development is yielding tangible results. It also reinforces the strategic importance of integrating arts, education and community development in building a capable, innovative and confident generation.

The MEC said the Gauteng Provincial Government remains hopeful that its nominees will once again emerge among the top winners and continue to carry the province’s flag with distinction.

“To all our nominees, your province stands firmly behind you. Your success is our collective pride. You carry with you the hopes of millions of young people who look to the arts as a platform for expression, survival and transformation. Continue to inspire, continue to create and continue to lead.”

The Gauteng Provincial Government calls on all residents of the province and South Africans at large to support local music, celebrate local talent and continue building a creative economy that is inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive. The success of our artists is not only their own, but a national asset that strengthens social cohesion, preserves heritage and drives economic activity.

For media engagement please contact:

Mr. Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Mr. Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 0790751673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates