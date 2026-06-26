Somdutta Singh, Founder & CEO of Assiduus Global, Becomes the 3rd Indian Woman to Win EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Somdutta Singh honored with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Southeast Award for her impact in global cross-border commerce.

She was recognized by an independent panel of judges for her entrepreneurial spirit, sense of purpose, growth, and impact.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO of Assiduus Global Inc. , has been named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Southeast Award . With this recognition, she becomes the third and youngest Indian woman to receive this honor, following Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Falguni Nayar. She was also the only Indian woman founder among this year's finalists in the Southeast region.Somdutta joins a global community of programme alumni spanning nearly 60 countries, recognized for building and leading high-growth businesses while demonstrating long-term value creation, purpose-driven commitment and entrepreneurial impact.Now in its 41st year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the longest-running entrepreneurship recognition programmes in the world, honoring business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges that includes previous award recipients, leading CEOs and business leaders, who evaluate candidates on entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.A first-generation entrepreneur, Singh founded Assiduus with the vision of simplifying global expansion for brands through technology. Over the past eight years, she has built the company into a profitable, AI-powered cross-border commerce middleware platform that manages the entire distribution and supply chain, from market entry and inventory planning to fulfillment, marketplace operations, and omnichannel commerce, enabling global brands to scale seamlessly across international markets.Under Somdutta's leadership, Assiduus has grown into a top leader in supply-chain middleware, helping brands scale internationally across 20+ countries through one partner. The company has generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue for partner brands, enabled the expansion of over 150 brands globally, including the United States, India, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, Oman and the United Kingdom.Assiduus has appeared on multiple high-growth company rankings, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 North America list, the FT X Statista’s Americas Fastest Growing Companies ranking, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list and the Inc. 5000 list. The company has remained profitable since its first year of operations.Somdutta Singh is an alumna of MIT and Harvard Business School. She has also received multiple entrepreneurship and leadership recognitions globally."This recognition reflects the work of our team, partners and customers over the past eight years," Somdutta Singh added. "We remain focused on enabling brands to expand beyond borders more efficiently."

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