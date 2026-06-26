Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over multi-million rand farming implements and title deeds in King Cetshwayo District Municipality, 29 Jun

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso will on the 29th of June 2026, officially hand over - multi-million-rand worth of farming implements, and Title Deeds to the land reform beneficiaries of the Waterways, Lucky Star and Tasma farms at Mthonjaneni Local Municipality under the King Cetshwayo District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The properties to be handed over carry a combined value of over R50 000 million.

While common reports on land reform are of farms that are lying fallow, the Mthonjaneni cluster of farms which include Ntembeni, Emakhasaneni and Dludla as well as Waterways in Mlalazi are among the success stories that are regarded as a model to the broader beneficiaries and citizenry.

Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage as follows:

Date: Monday, 29 June 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Melmoth Sports Field, Ward 3, Mthonjaneni Local Municipality

For RSVP and further information regarding the event kindly contact: Mr Sbonelo Hlongwane: Tel: 071 878 7900 / 033 355 4300/4416, E-mail sbonelo.hlongwane@dlrrd.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director, Strategic Communication

Email: Linda.Page@Dlrrd.gov.za

Cell: 071 334 3479

Eviction Toll-free Number 0800 007 095

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