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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli attends 10th Ephraim Mogale Career Expo, 26 Jun

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Friday, 26 June 2026, attend the 10th Ephraim Mogale Career Expo at the Laerskool Sports Ground in Marble Hall, Limpopo.

The Career Expo will bring together learners, government departments, higher education institutions, SETAs, and industry stakeholders to provide young people with information on career opportunities, skills development programmes, bursaries, entrepreneurship, and pathways to employment. As part of the programme, the Deputy Minister will interact with exhibitors, engage with learners, and deliver remarks on government interventions aimed at improving youth employment outcomes through initiatives such as SAYouth.mobi, implemented in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and the Presidential Youth
Employment Intervention (PYEI).

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Friday, 26 June 2026
Time: 09h00
Venue: Laerskool Sports Ground, Marble Hall, Limpopo

Media enquiries: 
Sandile Dayi
Cell: 072 667 0757

#GovZAUpdates 

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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli attends 10th Ephraim Mogale Career Expo, 26 Jun

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