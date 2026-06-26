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Speaker Desbo Mohono tables North West Legislature Dept Budget Vote Speech 2026/27, 25 Jun

North West Legislature Speaker Dr. Desbo Mohono to Table North West Legislature Budget Vote Speech for 2026/27 Financial Year

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will table the North West LegislatureBudget Vote speech in the Legislature House Sitting. Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi and MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi will also table the Office of the Premier and Department of Finance Departmental Budget Vote speeches respectively. Members of the political parties represented in the Legislature will debate on the different Departmental Budget Votes.  

The Departmental Budget Votes will be conducted as follows:
Date: 26 June 2026  
Time: 09h00
Venue: NWPL Legislature Chamber,  Mahikeng

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page. Also tune in to your local radio stations to listen to the budget speeches. All invited guests are expected to be seated at the Chamber at 08h30, no late comers will be allowed.

For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Kabo Letlhogela
Media Liaison Officer - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: 018 392 7000
Cell: 079 879 1448
Fax :  086 695 3784
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za
Website: www.nwpl.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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Speaker Desbo Mohono tables North West Legislature Dept Budget Vote Speech 2026/27, 25 Jun

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