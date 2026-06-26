Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia addresses parade ahead of 30 June operations, 26 Jun

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, will address a parade, as law enforcement agencies intensify operational readiness ahead of the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026.

The parade forms part of the SAPS' nationwide state of readiness and operational mobilisation, following recent briefings by police management and assurances that the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be protected, while acts of violence, intimidation and criminality will not be tolerated.

The Acting Minister will be joined by the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, the Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, Co-Chairpersons of the NATJOINTS, Provincial Commissioners and senior management of the South African Police Service.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, Gauteng

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808.