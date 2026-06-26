Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and Executive Mayor Mngomezulu inspect Lekwa water and sanitation projects, 26 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, together with the Executive Mayor of the Gert Sibande District Municipality, Cllr Walter Mngomezulu, will undertake an oversight inspection of key water and sanitation infrastructure projects in the Lekwa Local Municipality on Friday, 26 June 2026.

The visit forms part of the Department of Water and Sanitation's ongoing commitment to monitor progress on the Lekwa Ministerial Intervention Programme and assess the implementation of critical infrastructure projects aimed at improving water security, sanitation services, and overall service delivery in the municipality.

The intervention programme has already delivered significant upgrades to water and sanitation infrastructure in Lekwa, including improvements at the Standerton Water Treatment Works and the refurbishment of several sewer pump stations aimed at enhancing water reliability and reducing sewer spillages.

The oversight inspection will focus on the refurbishment and upgrading of the Standerton Water Treatment Works (WTW), water reticulation networks, reservoirs, high-lying areas affected by water supply challenges, and key sewer pump stations. The Deputy Minister and Executive Mayor will also engage with municipal officials and technical teams to assess progress in addressing longstanding service delivery complaints raised by communities in Standerton and surrounding areas.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 09:00 – 12:30

Venue: Standerton Water Treatment Works, Lekwa Local Municipality

For confirmations, contact Sinethemba Madolo on 063 501 0223 or email MadoloS@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Lebogang Maseko

Acting Deputy Director: Media Liaison and Content Development

Cell: 083 661 7859

E-mail: MasekoL2@dws.gov.za

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