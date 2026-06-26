Water Treatment Technology Market to Reach $265.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Water Scarcity and Industrial Growth

Water Treatment Technology Market Growing Demand

The increasing demand for clean and potable water, coupled with rapid industrial development and growing water scarcity.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water treatment technology market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rapid population expansion, increasing industrialization, and the growing scarcity of freshwater resources. Rising concerns over water security and the need for sustainable water management solutions continue to drive investments in advanced water treatment technologies across municipal and industrial sectors.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Water Treatment Technology Market by Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Antifoams & Defoamers, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Activated Carbon, Biocides, Others), Membrane System (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Electrodialysis, Gas Separation, Others), and End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," the market was valued at $168.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $265.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1816 Key Market Drivers:- The increasing demand for clean and potable water, coupled with rapid industrial development and growing water scarcity, is significantly driving the adoption of water treatment technologies worldwide. Governments and industries are increasingly investing in efficient water purification and wastewater treatment systems to meet stringent environmental regulations and ensure sustainable water usage.- However, the high installation and operational costs associated with advanced water treatment technologies remain a major challenge for market growth. On the other hand, continuous technological innovations and increasing investments in research and development are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors Led the Chemicals Segment:- Among chemical categories, the corrosion & scale inhibitors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global market. Growing industrialization and the increasing need to prevent scale formation and corrosion in industrial equipment have driven the segment's dominance.- Meanwhile, the coagulants & flocculants segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.3% through 2030. Their cost-effectiveness, high treatment efficiency, and ability to perform effectively across a broad range of pH levels and water temperatures are supporting widespread adoption.Reverse Osmosis Dominated the Membrane System Segment:- Based on membrane systems, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. Factors such as high operational efficiency, compact system design, minimal maintenance requirements, and easy installation continue to drive the popularity of RO systems.- However, the ultrafiltration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing freshwater scarcity and its expanding application in brackish water purification.North America Maintained Market Leadership:- North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue. Factors including stringent environmental regulations, growing urbanization, and increasing concerns regarding freshwater availability have accelerated the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies across the region.- Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.4% through 2030. Rapid industrialization, expanding urban populations, and rising demand for safe drinking water are expected to fuel market expansion across developing economies.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global water treatment technology market include:- AECOM- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- BASF SE- Aquatech International LLC- Dow Inc.- BioMicrobics, Inc.- PepsiCo- DuPont- The Coca-Cola Company- 3M CompanyAs governments and industries increasingly prioritize water conservation, wastewater recycling, and sustainable resource management, the global water treatment technology market is expected to witness sustained growth over the coming decade.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-technology-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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