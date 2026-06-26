Nudie Jeans & Veeps Expands Tomorrow's Tracks Live Music Series to Los Angeles

Bad Nerves headlined the first installment of Tomorrow's Tracks in Soho, London. John Carron of Nudie Jeans crowd surfed during the first installment of Tomorrow's Tracks in Soho, London. A very crowded, and sweaty Nudie Jeans store at the first installment of Tomorrow's Tracks in Soho, London.

Following its debut in London, Tomorrow's Tracks will continue in Los Angeles on August 27 with Wavves and two unsigned artists selected through an open call.

Tomorrow's Tracks started with a simple question. What if our stores could become places where people don't just discover great denim, but discover their next favorite band?” — Bettina Krohn, PR & Community at Nudie Jeans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the launch of Tomorrow's Tracks in London earlier this year, Nudie Jeans, Veeps and Goldmine have announced the second edition of the live music series, taking place on August 27 inside the Nudie Jeans store on La Brea in Los Angeles.California indie rock band Wavves will headline the event alongside two unsigned artists selected through an open call.Unlike traditional support slots, Tomorrow's Tracks is designed to remove the gap between established artists and emerging talent. Every act performs on the same floor, in the same room, for the same audience.The series is designed to bring established and emerging artists together on the same lineup while creating opportunities for audiences to discover new music in an intimate setting. The initiative aims to give emerging artists an opportunity to perform alongside established acts and reach new audiences through both live performances and global streaming via Veeps."Tomorrow's Tracks started with a simple question," says Bettina Krohn, PR & Community at Nudie Jeans. "What if our stores could become places where people don't just discover great denim, but discover their next favorite band? London proved there's an appetite for that. Los Angeles is just the beginning."The inaugural event was held at the Nudie Jeans Soho store in London and featured Bad Nerves alongside emerging artists Dear Boy and the Noise and May the Muse. The event marked the launch of the series and drew a full audience inside the store.Now the concept continues in Los Angeles.Applications are open to unsigned artists from any genre. Two acts will be selected to perform alongside Wavves, with the performance streamed globally through Veeps and supported editorially by Goldmine.“In the day and age of influencer deals, pre-determined messaging and scheduled posts, it’s nearly impossible to find a company that’s willing to double down on art and take a chance on ‘new artists’," says Josh Madden, Chief Creative Officer at Veeps. "Our partnership with Nudie has been refreshingly old fashioned, in the way way it is entirely organic." He adds "We have all decided to put excitement first and follow that feeling as the North Star."Josh Beech, Sr Manager Creative & Partnerships at Veeps can't wait for round two of Tomorrow's Tracks and says: "Mosh pits and crowd surfing in Nudie stores is my new favorite thing! For us to be able to celebrate punk rock and alternative music while also shining a spotlight on incredible upcoming artists is something we are so proud to be a part of.”Tomorrow's Tracks builds on Nudie Jeans' long-standing involvement with independent music through in-store performances, community events and artist collaborations, using its retail spaces as venues for cultural programming alongside retail.---Event DetailsTomorrow's Tracks – Los AngelesDate: August 27, 2026Venue: Nudie Jeans, La Brea, Los AngelesHeadliner: WavvesPresented by: Nudie Jeans, Veeps and Goldmine---About Nudie JeansFounded in Gothenburg, Sweden, Nudie Jeans creates denim built to last and has become known for using its stores as community spaces where craftsmanship, sustainability and independent culture meet. Tomorrow's Tracks is the latest expression of that philosophy, creating opportunities for artists and audiences to discover something new together.About VeepsVeeps is a live streaming platform built by artists, for artists. Founded by Joel and Benji Madden, it gives musicians full control over how they reach their audience, keeping the focus on the live experience and fair revenue for the people who make it happen.About Goldmine MagazineGoldmine is the world's largest circulation magazine dedicated to the music collector. Founded in 1974, it covers vinyl, artists and music culture with a focus on the records and moments that matter, from legends to the next generation.

Tomorrow's Tracks Vol.1

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