Baltic Woman Arrested in Medicaid Fraud Scheme

(New Haven, CT) - A Baltic woman has been arrested and charged with stealing from the Medicaid program.

Ashley Chapman, age 27, of Baltic, was arrested on June 15, 2026 by Inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count of Health Insurance Fraud, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53-442, and one count of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-122(a)(3).

An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Chapman, who was employed as a Personal Care Assistant (PCA), submitted timesheets and was paid for services she did not provide. The PCA program is a Medicaid funded program which provides recipients who have permanent, severe, and chronic disabilities, funds to hire PCAs to physically assist them with daily self-care activities that enable them to reside in their homes and remain in the community.

From November 23, 2024 through February 23, 2025, Chapman was submitting time sheets claiming she was providing services to the recipient in their home, however, the investigation revealed that during this period, Chapman was out of state but still billing for the services she did not provide. The total amount allegedly taken by Chapman is $7,242.36.

The money profited by her in the amount of $7,242.36 constitutes the crime of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community. The submission of claims to the Department of Social Services provided by Chapman contained false, incomplete, deceptive, or misleading information which constitutes Health Insurance Fraud.

Chapman was released on a Promise to Appear and appeared today in New London Superior Court. The charges are merely accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Health Insurance Fraud, are classified as B felonies and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated and will be prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The Unit is grateful for the assistance of the Connecticut Department of Social Services – Office of Quality Assurance, and the Norwich Police Department.

The Connecticut Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,612,588 for the fiscal year of October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $870,858 for the same fiscal year, is funded by the State of Connecticut.

Anyone with knowledge of suspected fraud or abuse in the public healthcare system is asked to contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney at (860) 258-5986.