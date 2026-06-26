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Shawn W. Phelps to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn W. Phelps, financial guidance expert and founder of River Tree Wealth Management, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building financial clarity, protecting wealth, and creating long-term stability.

Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In his episode, Phelps will explore how clear financial strategies empower families and business owners to protect and grow their wealth. He breaks down how goal-driven planning, trust and estate management, and investment oversight can strengthen financial foundations.
Viewers will walk away with actionable insights to make informed, confident financial decisions at every stage of life.

Shawn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/shawn-w-phelps

Shawn W. Phelps
Legacy Makers TV
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Shawn W. Phelps to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

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