Feldy Launches Online Feldenkrais Program to Help People Move with More Ease as Their Bodies Change

An illustration from Feldy's introduction to the Feldenkrais Method. The traces suggest the slow, attentive movement explorations the method is built on. Image courtesy of Feldy.

New guided digital platform brings small, slow Feldenkrais lessons to people whose movement feels different than it used to

Sometimes the body does not need more effort; it needs better information” — Chava Sorani, Guild Certified Feldenkrais Practitioner

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feldy today announced the launch of its online Feldenkrais program, offering guided movement lessons based on the Feldenkrais Method to adults around the world whose movement feels less comfortable, more limited, or different than it once did, helping them rediscover ease and confidence from home.Feldy is designed and guided by Chava Sorani, a Guild Certified Feldenkrais Practitioner (GCFP), and is built around a single principle. People can rebuild trust in their movement through small, attentive practice that supports learning rather than effort.The Feldenkrais Method, developed by Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais, uses small, slow movements and focused attention to help people discover more comfortable and efficient ways of moving. Rather than pushing through effort, the method works with the body's natural ability to learn new movement patterns throughout life. Feldy translates this approach into a digital experience with lessons voiced by Sorani. A short overview is available in Feldy's introduction to the Feldenkrais Method."Many people arriving at Feldy have already tried yoga, strength training, or physiotherapy," said Chava Sorani, founder of Feldy and Guild Certified Feldenkrais Practitioner. "Those approaches can be helpful. What I often see is that when movement is no longer forced, it can find its own way back to ease. With small, attentive lessons, people are often surprised by how much change is possible."The program is designed as a guided journey rather than a library of exercises. Lessons are organized by lived experience, including stiffness in daily movement, lower back tension, hip and shoulder discomfort, rebuilding confidence after periods of pain or reduced movement, and changes that come gradually over time. Each lesson is practiced at home with no equipment beyond a mat or rug. The guiding principle is simple: a person only moves where it feels easy, and stops before pain.Alongside the program, Feldy publishes a growing library of free educational articles on common movement questions, including a recent piece exploring why the back may remain tense even after stretching."The instinct is often to do more: push harder, stretch farther, train longer. That is rarely what helps a sensitive or aching body," added Sorani. "Doing less, with more attention, is often what allows real change. Sometimes the body does not need more effort; it needs better information. I have watched people of every age discover that for themselves."The launch reflects a broader shift toward accessible digital platforms that support movement learning at home, without the time and travel demands of attending classes in person. Feldy currently offers a free trial of the program to support that exploration.About FeldyFeldy is a digital Feldenkrais Method platform founded by Chava Sorani, Guild Certified Feldenkrais Practitioner (GCFP). Through guided online lessons, Feldy helps people whose bodies have changed regain ease in movement, rebuild trust in their bodies, and continue doing the things that matter to them, gently and intelligently, from the comfort of home.

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