Ouros Jewels Launches Independence Day Sale with 25% Off Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry

Ouros Jewels Independence Day Sale with 25% off lab grown diamond jewelry. Ouros Jewels Brand Logo

Ouros Jewels celebrates Independence Day 2026 with 25% off lab grown diamond jewelry, featuring tennis bracelets, round stud earrings, and a free gift offer.

Round solitaire studs and tennis bracelets remain among our most popular designs, and this Independence Day Sale makes them even more accessible.” — Vijay Sarkheliya

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 29 through July 26, shoppers can save 25% on tennis bracelets and round solitaire diamond studs, with a complimentary solitaire pendant necklace on orders over $999.As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, Ouros Jewels has announced its 2026 Independence Day Sale, offering 25% off a curated selection of lab grown diamond jewelry. Running from June 29 through July 26, the campaign highlights two of the brand's most sought-after everyday essentials: round solitaire diamond stud earrings and lab grown tennis bracelets.The Independence Day Sale reflects a growing preference among consumers for versatile fine jewelry that transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions. With timeless designs and IGI-certified diamonds, Ouros Jewels aims to make premium craftsmanship more accessible while offering customers an opportunity to invest in pieces designed for lasting wear.Throughout the promotional period, customers will receive 25% off round lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings across every available carat weight, along with savings on the brand's complete collection of lab grown diamond tennis bracelets in a variety of settings and styles. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, with no promotional code required.To further celebrate the occasion, customers who spend more than $999 will receive a complimentary lab grown solitaire pendant necklace. Flexible financing options are also available, allowing shoppers to spread the cost of their purchase while enjoying the limited-time offer. Lab grown diamonds have become an increasingly popular choice for buyers seeking the appearance and durability of traditional diamonds while benefiting from modern production methods. Every diamond featured in the Independence Day Sale is IGI certified, providing customers with confidence in the quality and authenticity of their purchase.The sale is available exclusively through the Ouros Jewels online store from June 29 through July 26, 2026.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand specializing in IGI-certified lab diamond jewelry. The brand offers a wide selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and loose lab created diamonds, combining expert craftsmanship with modern, ethical sourcing. Founded by Vijay Sarkheliya, Ouros Jewels is committed to making premium diamond jewelry more accessible through transparent pricing, customizable designs, and a customer-first shopping experience. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and timeless design, Ouros Jewels serves customers worldwide seeking fine jewelry for everyday wear and life's most meaningful occasions.

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