Threat Detection Equipment Market Forecast To Hit $80.1Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company's Threat Detection Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The threat detection equipment market has been gaining substantial traction recently, driven by increasing security concerns worldwide. As safety measures become more sophisticated, demand for advanced detection solutions is rising across various sectors. This overview explores the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends shaping its trajectory.

Forecasted Growth and Size of the Threat Detection Equipment Market

The threat detection equipment market has experienced notable expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $54.97 billion in 2025 to $59.16 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This increase during the historical period is largely due to heightened threats in aviation and border security, expanded infrastructure for airport and transportation security, higher investments in defense and homeland security, the growing use of x-ray screening in public spaces, and the emergence of basic metal detectors and manual detection technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain strong growth, reaching $80.1 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 7.9%. Key factors contributing to this forecast include the integration of AI-driven predictive analytics for threat detection, the miniaturization of cutting-edge sensing technologies, the rise of autonomous security and surveillance robots, the expansion of smart city surveillance systems, and increased demand for multi-modal integrated detection platforms. Emerging trends during this period are expected to feature multi-sensor fusion detection systems, portable and handheld screening devices, biometric-based identification and verification technologies, real-time perimeter intrusion detection, and advanced non-invasive imaging and scanning tools.

Understanding Threat Detection Equipment and Its Role

Threat detection equipment consists of electronic and sensor-based technologies designed to identify, detect, and alert users about potential security risks or unauthorized activities. These solutions utilize sophisticated sensing, imaging, scanning, and analytical technologies to improve situational awareness and enable quick response actions. Their primary purpose is to bolster security monitoring and risk management in environments that require continuous inspection and verification of objects or behaviors.

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Rising Terrorism Threats as a Key Market Driver

A major factor propelling the threat detection equipment market is the increase in global terrorism threats. These threats involve violent acts perpetrated by individuals or groups aiming to intimidate or harm civilians, governments, or infrastructure for political, ideological, or religious reasons. The escalation in geopolitical tensions and conflicts provides extremist groups with opportunities to plan or execute attacks, thereby intensifying terrorism risks worldwide.

Threat detection systems play a crucial role in mitigating these risks by enabling early recognition of weapons, explosives, and suspicious activities through advanced screening, surveillance, and sensing technologies. This early detection empowers security personnel to act swiftly and prevent potential incidents. For example, in December 2024, data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reported over 90,000 bombing events in 2024, nearly double the number of battles and about three times the amount of direct violence against civilians. Additionally, political violence incidents rose by 25% in 2024 compared to 2023, while bombing and remote violence rates have nearly doubled since 2022, increasing over 25% annually. These trends highlight how escalating terrorism threats are a significant force driving demand for threat detection equipment.

Regional Market Highlights and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for threat detection equipment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes a comprehensive examination of key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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