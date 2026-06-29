K-Beauty Makeup Brand Fwee Is Now Available at Etos Stores Across the Netherlands

The 7 Moments of Fwee's Blurry Pudding Pot, now available in select shades at Etos stores across the Netherlands.

Korean makeup brand Fwee makes its Dutch retail debut in 380 Etos stores, offering three lip and cheek products priced from EUR 11.99.

The Blurry Pudding Pot has been one of the most talked-about K-beauty products over the past year. It put Fwee on the map globally, and we expect it to be the standout SKU for Dutch consumers as well.” — Ashmita Bose, Partnerships Manager, B Futurist

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fwee, a South Korean colour cosmetics brand that has built a following across Asia and more recently in Western Europe, is now available in 380 Etos stores across the Netherlands. Three products are available exclusively in-store, each priced between EUR 11.99 and EUR 14.99: the Blurry Pudding Pot, the 3D Voluming Gloss, and the 3D Voluming Tint. This marks Fwee's first physical retail presence in the Netherlands.

The Blurry Pudding Pot is a lip and cheek product with a whipped, mousse-like consistency. The dimethicone-based formula gives the product its smooth, slip-like texture and delivers a matte, soft-focus finish on both lips and cheeks. Fwee's Blurry Pudding Pot range is organised around seven "moments", everyday feel-good occasions each represented by a base colour category.

For this Etos launch, one shade has been selected from each moment, bringing 7 shades to the Dutch market. B Futurist, the Dutch beauty distributor behind Fwee's Etos launch, has noted the product's traction in other markets.

The 3D Voluming Tint is a lip tint designed to deliver tinted shine while keeping lips hydrated. The formula is buildable. It is available in 3 shades for this Etos launch.

The 3D Voluming Gloss is a lip gloss formulated to combine shine with moisture. It is available in 7 shades for this Etos launch, with two opacity levels: 30% for a sheer finish and 70% for a more defined colour payoff. The product comes with a tilted doe-foot applicator.

Fwee was founded in South Korea in 2021 and has grown its presence internationally through limited-edition product launches and experiential retail activations. Its blurred lip and cheek aesthetic, long established in Asian beauty markets, has seen growing interest among consumers in Europe and the United States. All three products are available in-store at participating Etos locations.

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