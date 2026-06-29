Certif-ID and UK Qualifications Alliance Launch Skills Pathway for Up to 60,000 Workers in Pakistan

Certif-ID International and UKQA launch skills pathways from Pakistan to global employers.

TalentSure and UKQA will help workers trained in Pakistan earn UK-recognised qualifications and connect with employers across the GCC, Europe and global markets

We can make sure candidates trained in markets like Pakistan are not only qualified, but visible, comparable and trusted by employers abroad.” — Steve Smith

KöLN, GERMANY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cologne / London — 16 June 2026 — For a skilled process operator in Punjab, the problem has rarely been ability. It has been proof — a way to show an employer in Dubai or Düsseldorf that the work meets an international standard. A partnership announced today between Certif-ID International GmbH and the UK Qualifications Alliance (UKQA) sets out to close that gap, beginning with up to 60,000 candidates in Pakistan.The partnership pairs TalentSure, Certif-ID’s talent-mobility platform, with UKQA’s UK awarding bodies so that workers trained abroad can earn UK-recognised qualifications and reach employers internationally. It builds on a recent Memorandum of Understanding in Pakistan, where UKQA, Certif-ID and partners are working with the Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department (SDED), Government of Punjab, to create internationally recognised vocational pathways for young people. The MoU was signed on behalf of the Government of Punjab by Adnan Chattha, Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Taskforce on Skills Development, underlining the Government’s commitment to expanding skills development and international employability pathways. The Punjab cohort is intended as the first phase of a larger effort to make local skills training visible, verifiable and connected to employers worldwide.Consider how a typical pathway would work. A process operator trained in Lahore enrols through a local centre and works towards the SIAS Level 3 Extended Diploma in Process Industry Manufacturing — a qualification aligned to operator and technician roles across downstream oil and gas, chemical manufacturing and food and drink production, and recognised across the UK. As they train, their assessments, certificates and supporting documents are verified and organised into a single TalentSure profile. When an employer in the Gulf or Germany posts a vacancy in a process plant or refinery, TalentSure matches the candidate’s verified skills to the role and manages the steps to placement. The employer receives someone whose credentials have already been checked; the operator arrives with a qualification the employer recognises and trusts.That is the gap the partnership is built to close. International recruitment today is fragmented: qualifications are hard to compare across borders, documents are easy to fake and difficult to verify, and skilled workers are too often overlooked because no one can vouch for what they can do. By linking recognised qualifications, verified candidate data and managed placement in one route, TalentSure and UKQA aim to make hiring across borders more reliable for employers and more rewarding for the workers themselves.UKQA brings together five independent UK awarding organisations: EAL, Innovate Awarding, SIAS, SFJ Awards and VTCT Skills. Together they offer qualifications and quality assurance across engineering, manufacturing, energy, industrial process, science, business operations, hospitality, care, public safety, justice and broader vocational skills. Tim Miller, CEO and Managing Director of Certif-ID International GmbH, said:“Behind every placement is a person who has worked hard for a skill and simply needs a fair chance to prove it. Starting with 60,000 candidates in Pakistan, and with partners active in 17 other countries, we want to give those workers a credential employers recognise and a profile employers can trust — before they ever reach a shortlist. Our goal is to support the placement of 100,000 people across borders within three years.”Steve Smith, Managing Director of SIAS and Chair of the UK Qualifications Alliance, said: “This is about connecting good skills training with real jobs, and real lives. By pairing UKQA’s awarding expertise with TalentSure’s verification infrastructure, we can make sure candidates trained in markets like Pakistan are not only qualified, but visible, comparable and trusted by employers abroad. For the worker, that can be the difference between staying put and building a career. It is a step towards more transparent, skills-led mobility.”The partnership comes as employers in the Gulf and Europe face persistent shortages of skilled labour and growing pressure to verify the credentials of internationally recruited workers — and as millions of trained young people in countries such as Pakistan look for routes into work that match their skills.— — —About Certif-ID and TalentSureCertif-ID International GmbH is a Cologne-based technology company building digital infrastructure for skills recognition, credential verification and international workforce mobility. TalentSure, its talent-mobility platform, helps employers and partners build and recruit from verified international talent pools, combining candidate onboarding, verified profiles, skills matching and cross-border placement in a single system.About the UK Qualifications AllianceThe UK Qualifications Alliance brings together five independent UK awarding organisations — EAL, Innovate Awarding, SIAS, SFJ Awards and VTCT Skills — to support international access to trusted UK qualifications, quality assurance and sector-led workforce development across engineering, manufacturing, energy, science, business operations, hospitality, care, public safety, justice and related skilled trades.

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