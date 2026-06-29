B Futurist Brings Korean Beauty Brand, Fwee, to Etos Shelves Across the Netherlands

B Futurist, official distributors for Fwee, launch the K-beauty brand in Etos

South Korean colour cosmetics brand Fwee launches in 300+ Etos stores across the Netherlands, brought to market by B2B beauty distributor B Futurist.

Korean beauty continues to gain traction in Europe, and we saw a clear opportunity to bring Fwee to a retailer with the right audience for it. Our role is to match the right brand to the right shelf.” — Iris Tsai, Brand Development Manager, B Futurist

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, a B2B distributor of beauty brands, announces the launch of South Korean cosmetics brand Fwee in more than 300 Etos stores across the Netherlands. The launch marks Fwee's entry into the Dutch retail market through one of the country's leading health and beauty chains.

Three product lines are now available in-store: the Blurry Pudding Pot (7 shades), the 3D Voluming Gloss (7 shades), and the Voluming Tint (3 shades). The 3D Voluming Gloss offers two opacity options, 30% opacity for a sheer, everyday look and 70% opacity for a more defined effect, allowing for customisation within a single product.

Founded in South Korea in 2021, Fwee is a colour cosmetics brand positioned around self-expression and individuality. The brand targets trend-conscious young consumers and is built on a distinctive visual identity, characterised by a high-contrast blue and beige palette and minimalist packaging design. Fwee has established a following across Asia through a combination of limited-edition product launches, experiential pop-up retail activations, and social media-led marketing.

B Futurist works with retail partners to identify and introduce brands that are suited to their customer base and shelf space. For the Fwee launch at Etos, B Futurist conducted a market assessment and provided ranging advice, including product and SKU selection, based on available shelf space and the retailer's requirements. The product selection now stocked in Etos was determined through this process.

Retailers looking to expand their beauty offering with brands suited to their audience, and brands seeking distribution support in the European market, are invited to contact B Futurist at bfuturist.com/contact.

About B Futurist

B Futurist (bfuturist.com) is a B2B wholesale distributor specialising in perfumes, Asian and niche skincare, and beauty brands. The company works with retail partners to identify brands with retail potential, providing market insight, ranging advice, and distribution support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.