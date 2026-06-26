36 AS, 25 ID DIVARTY perform HIRAIN operations during Salaknib 26

YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN - U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron partnered with U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Long Range Fires Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) mission in support of Salaknib 26 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 14-15.

Yokota Airmen integrated with soldiers to conduct the successful transport of a HIMARS to a forward operating location, leveraging joint capabilities to ensure mission success.

“HIRAIN is the joining of the strike capability of the HIMARS and the tactical airlift capabilities of the C-130J platform,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Waldron, 36 AS C-130J Super Hercules pilot and mission commander. “This allows the HIMARS access to remote landing zones that would be previously inaccessible, effectively increasing the HIMARS range to five times what a standalone HIMARS is capable of.”

Before conducting the operation, both teams met on the ground to practice procedures, ensure that the logistics requirements were met and to synchronize processes.

“The crew was able to work with their Army counterparts to streamline pre-execution preparation as well as get hands-on training with the systems to improve first hand knowledge and experience throughout the C-130 and HIMARS communities,” said Waldron, “Every iteration and new crew member trained enhances both communities and joint mission capabilities.”

While Waldron emphasized the value of joint training and interoperability, U.S. Army Maj. Jon Lagoy, 25 ID Task Force Thunder operations officer, highlighted the organizational framework that enables the mission's execution.

“The 25 ID is responsible for providing the command and control of HIMARS for the duration of the HIRAIN mission,” said Lagoy, “We provide updates to our higher headquarters (at ARFOR) on how to best synchronize effects with the ground tactical plan. We (also) coordinate with our adjacent Brigade Task Forces on integration and deconfliction of HIRAIN operations to best support their missions.”

Lagoy continued into his perspective on the importance of joint training.

“HIRAINs can effectively shape the battlefield in favor of friendly forces and set conditions for friendly forces conducting high risk operations such as Long-Range Maritime Air Assaults,” he said. “Joint operations leverage the full capabilities of our respective assets to achieve maximum effects on the battlefield. This kind of cooperation enables efficient and effective operations to best support the joint force and their objectives.”

The multi-day training concluded with the transportation of the HIMARS to Lal-Lo airfield, where the 25 ID performed a simulated HIMARS fire.

This operation highlighted how Airmen from the 36 AS and soldiers from the 25 ID can leverage their combined capabilities to rapidly project combat power, ensuring mission success in contested and austere environments.