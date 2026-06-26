Neural4D Studio Update Delivers a More Complete Toolset and a Faster Path From Idea to Finished Asset

Neural4D Studio's new Community feed lets users discover, remix, and recreate community-shared 3D models, images, and videos in a single click. Neural4D's AI 3D Agent transforms a single natural-language description into production-ready 3D models, images, or videos in seconds. The Neural4D Studio update unites Community discovery, one-click Recreate, and AI 3D Agent on a single creative platform.

Neural4D adds a built-in Community feed and AI 3D Agent to Studio, letting users discover, remix, and generate 3D models, images, and videos in one place.

AI 3D Agent removes the last step between an idea and a finished asset: describe what you need, and it shows up. We want Studio to be the fastest path from concept to output in the industry.” — Feihu, CEO of Neural4D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neural4D, the AI creative platform developed by DreamTech, has shipped a major update to Neural4D Studio , adding a built-in community feed called Community and a new AI 3D Agent entry point that lets users describe what they need and instantly receive AI-generated 3D models, images, or videos, all without leaving Studio.The update restructures the Neural4D Studio interface around content discovery and creation. Users now land on a unified feed of community-shared 3D models, images, and videos, with one-click access to recreate or remix any asset they find, alongside quick-access links to every generation workspace.Redesigned Interface Puts Every Workspace One Click AwayThe Studio interface has been restructured from the ground up. The main navigation now sits at the top of the page, with a quick-access toolbar linking directly to six workspaces: Image to 3D Text to 3D , Neural4D-2o, AnimeArt, Picture Generation, and Video Generation.Neural4D Community Turns Every Asset Into a Starting PointBelow the toolbar, the update introduces Neural4D Community, a built-in content feed where users can discover, share, and remix AI-generated assets directly from the Studio homepage. A content navigation row organizes the feed into tabs for Discover, 3D, Image, and Video content.Each content card in the feed supports preview: 3D models rotate in place, images expand, and videos play inline. Every card includes a Recreate button that takes the user directly into the relevant generation workspace with the original asset loaded as a reference. Because each shared asset retains its full generation metadata, including the original prompt and model settings, clicking Recreate pre-loads these parameters so the remix starts from an accurate reproduction rather than a blank canvas. Users can also share their own creations back to the feed and download assets shared by others.AI 3D Agent Routes Any Description Straight to a Finished AssetAI 3D Agent is a new creation entry built into the Neural4D Studio page. As users scroll past the first screen, the Agent panel appears below. It presents three options: Generate 3D, Generate Image, and Generate Video. Users select a category, type a natural-language description, and the system generates the requested asset and redirects to the corresponding workspace where the result is ready for review, editing, or export.The input field also supports reference images and @asset references, allowing users to pull in their own previously generated models or uploaded photos as a starting point. This reduces the prompt-writing overhead that often slows down first-time users and gives experienced creators a faster path from concept to output.For a user who has never opened a 3D modeling tool, AI 3D Agent removes the friction of choosing the right workspace and configuring input parameters. The agent handles the routing; the user provides only the intent."Studio should be a place where creators find ideas, not just build them. With Community, every asset anyone generates becomes a starting point for the next person. AI 3D Agent removes the last step between an idea and a finished asset: describe what you need, and it shows up. We want Studio to be the fastest path from concept to output in the industry."- Feihu, CEO of Neural4DThe Neural4D Studio update, including Community and AI 3D Agent, is available now at https://www.neural4d.com/studio . All registered users can browse, share, and remix community assets. Free users receive 50 Power per week; paid plans offer higher concurrency and additional export options. Creators looking for reference models can also browse DIY3D for free community-contributed 3D files.Neural4D Studio: https://www.neural4d.com/studio Neural4D on Product Hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/products/neural4d About Neural4DNeural4D is an AI-powered creative platform developed by DreamTech, offering a full suite of generative tools including Text to Image, Text to Video, Text to 3D, Image to 3D, AI Texture, and AnimeArt. Built on proprietary spatial intelligence technology, the platform serves creators and businesses across gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, design, and digital entertainment. Neural4D's mission is to empower creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life, from the first visual concept to the final production-ready asset.

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