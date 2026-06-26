A' Yacht Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award

A' Yacht Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from yacht designers, naval architects and marine innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards . The A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards are open for entries by Yacht Designers, Naval Engineers, Marine Vessel Producers, Yacht Manufacturers, Marine Interior Designers, Nautical Architects, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Marine Equipment Suppliers, Marine Technology Experts, Maritime Safety Specialists, Marine Surveyors, Yacht Brokerage Firms, Marine Law Consultants, Yacht Charter Companies, Marine Marketing Agencies, Yacht Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were expertly created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition offers complimentary preliminary participation, Yacht Designers, Naval Engineers, Marine Vessel Producers, Yacht Manufacturers, Marine Interior Designers, Nautical Architects, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Marine Equipment Suppliers, Marine Technology Experts, Maritime Safety Specialists, Marine Surveyors, Yacht Brokerage Firms, Marine Law Consultants, Yacht Charter Companies, Marine Marketing Agencies, Yacht Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Yacht Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Yacht Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in yacht and marine vessel design, the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative marine engineering, responsible craftsmanship and sustainable maritime solutions. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting vessels that combine performance, safety, comfort and environmental responsibility, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to create marine solutions that enrich life on the water and contribute to the future of maritime design.Yacht Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards will be granted the globally recognized A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Yacht Awards.The following are some exemplary marine vessel projects that could be submitted to A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards : Sailboats, Motor Yachts, Catamarans, Trimarans, Superyachts, Explorer Yachts, Sportfishing Yachts, Contemporary Luxury Houseboats and More. Yacht Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/66 Prize for Good Yacht DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Yacht Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Yacht Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards.Yacht Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, maritime professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=66 to see past winners of the A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/66 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, manufacturers and organizations to create innovative products, services and environments, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful and responsible design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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