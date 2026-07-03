Pre-Orders Open July 3: rurudo Original Illustration Eve UNREAL Cover Art ver. Statue

Concept Masterline rurudo Original Illustration Eve UNREAL Cover Art ver. Front Face with Rose Gate Cover Art Fabric Poster (B2 Variant Size)

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Eve from rurudo's first art collection, "UNREAL." Pre-orders July 3, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order of Eve from rurudo's first art collection, "UNREAL," joining the Concept Masterline series.Based on the cover illustration of "UNREAL," this 1/5 scale statue recreates Eve, the first original character created by rurudo and a demon girl who embodies the world of the art collection. Through detailed sculpting and paintwork, the statue brings the atmosphere and composition of the cover artwork into three-dimensional form.The sculpt faithfully reproduces Eve's flowing purple twin tails, softly blushed expression, and slender silhouette. Particular attention has been paid to the finish of the costume, including its subtle sheen and translucent appearance. Newly sculpted leg details, lace patterns beneath the skirt, and the custom base have all been designed specifically for this piece to complement the original illustration.The display also includes a garden-inspired gate positioned behind Eve. Its symmetrical rose design draws inspiration from motifs featured in the cover artwork, providing an additional display element that expands the presentation of the piece.The DX Bonus Version also includes a B2 variant-size fabric poster featuring the cover art, offering collectors an additional item inspired by the original illustration.Product Name:Concept Masterline rurudo Original Illustration Eve UNREAL Cover Art ver. DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $799Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/5H: 42cm W: 43cm D: 22cmH: 52cm W: 43cm D: 32cm (with Rose Gate)Weight: Approx. 5.84 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Eve Themed Base・Rose Gate・Cover Art Fabric Poster (B2 Variant Size) [BONUS PART]Sculptor: moineauPainter: 920-3Painting Cooperation: Prime 1 StudioCopyright:©rurudo／IchijinshaFor more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline rurudo Original Illustration Eve UNREAL Cover Art ver. Product PV

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