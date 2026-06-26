XJTLU shares insights on finding solutions for future society at THE Global Sustainable Development Congress

From 22-25 June, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), was invited to join other key thought leaders in higher education at the Times Higher Education (THE) Global Sustainable Development Congress in Jakarta.

Times Higher Education is a global organisation offering higher education news, rankings and high-impact events. Co-hosted with the Indonesian government’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology and Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, the event was estimated to gather more than 5,000 leaders to advance discussion on sustainable transformation.

Professor Youmin Xi (right) speaking at the ‘From research to impact’ panel at Times Higher Education’s Global Sustainable Development Congress

Making tangible social impact

Professor Xi participated in a panel discussion called “From research to impact: Design‑led humanitarian technology for the Global South”. The panel featured insights about how Asian universities can offer innovative solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges through their design, research, and technology.

Professor Xi was joined on the panel by Professor Amy Bilton from the University of Toronto, Professor Raymond Chan from Lingnan University, and Dr Georgina Curto Rex from United Nations University in Macao. The panel discussion was moderated by Professor Albert Ko from Lingnan University.

Social impact is a key aspect of XJTLU’s newest education model, XJTLU 4.0, which was launched at the University’s recent 20th anniversary celebrations.

“Society needs more people who can stand on the technology platform and use their imagination and creativity to create new ways of life and new businesses – but our current system can't train such people,” he said. He explained that XJTLU is a tool for solving social problems and exploring the future of education.

“As people live longer and as work changes, many will face anxiety and mental-health problems – personally, and at the level of society and governance. So we've planned our 4.0 model to find solutions for future society – conducting several key social experiments to address the problems we expect over the next one to two decades,” he said.

From left: Professor Albert Ko, Dr Georgina Curto Rex, Professor Amy Bilton, Professor Raymond Chan, and Professor Youmin Xi

A future-facing university

At the Congress, Professor Xi also gave two media interviews. One was for the two-page supplement in the World University Rankings – a physical magazine released in line with the THE World University Rankings in October to university leaders all over the world.

The interview reflected on XJTLU’s achievements and growth over the past 20 years, as well as looking forward.

Professor Xi shared insights into how XJTLU’s Syntegrative Education equips graduates to be resilient in the face of future challenges by being future-facing and actively tackling social issues.

“That's why we developed three different education models in the first 20 years; for the second and third models, we strengthened cooperation and brought companies onto campus — inviting them to bring their real problems, real projects, and expertise into the University.”

Real problems, and real solutions, “support education in the post-AI era,” he said.

As society progresses, traditional geographic borders in education are increasingly being removed. To adapt, XJTLU’s joint-venture model now serves as an exemplary case study for other institutions.

“We've been trying very hard to move XJTLU from an international university to a truly global one,” said Professor Xi.

The other interview, with a journalist from Times Higher Education’s news team, was about joint-venture universities in China.

He spoke on the different types of joint ventures in China (such as the branch campus, the teaching centre and the independent legal entity), as well as challenges inherent in managing something that belongs to two separate systems.

Professor Youmin Xi being interviewed by Times Higher Education

Empowering local innovators

Professor Youmin Xi was not the only one sharing XJTLU’s insights at the Congress.

Dr Pietro Borsano, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship Education at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), was also invited to speak at the event. In a panel called “‘How to’ session: Best practice for institutions to partner with and support innovators and entrepreneurs”, Dr Borsano spoke on how universities can collaborate with industry, using the example of the newly opened XJTLU Syntegrative Education Centre (Thailand), which was created in collaboration with CP Group.

XJTLU’s presence at the Congress also extended to the exhibition hall, where a dedicated booth offered visitors further insights into XJTLU’s innovations and 20-year history.

The University’s marketing and communications department engaged in conversation with several of the event’s global delegates, including university leaders, policymakers, industry representatives and potential partners.

The four-day congress aimed to advance the global discussion on sustainable development. XJTLU provided not only insights but also a leading example of how the University has already taken steps to make it happen. Its presence at the congress is further proof that the University will continue to make an impact on the global education stage.

Written by Vionna Fiducia Theja

Edited by Patricia Pieterse