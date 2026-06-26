XJTLU holds its first-ever Indonesia forum to discuss how collaboration can help graduates be globally competitive

From 23 to 24 June, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, and key representatives from the University visited Jakarta for the “Next Together Indonesia 2026: AI, Employability, and International Education” forum. The Next Together series of events, part of XJTLU’s 20th anniversary celebrations, aims to engage with the University’s key stakeholders across its global network.

Over 100 guests, including alumni, parents, partner universities, industry partners, education agencies, and media representatives, gathered for the forum in Jakarta, which featured, among other things, a panel discussion about AI, the future of education, employability, and global collaboration.

This was XJTLU’s first time hosting an educational forum in Indonesia, and allowed extensive engagement with alumni and key partners in XJTLU’s most significant international market.

Indonesian students make up the largest group of international students at XJTLU, with around 700 currently on campus and over 1,500 applications for the new academic year. XJTLU also has one of the largest cohorts of Indonesian students in China.

XJTLU’s relationship with Indonesia reflects the wider relationship between China and Indonesia – China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner for 13 years, and the two countries recently committed to a “Two Countries, Twin Parks” industrial initiative worth $2.2 billion.

XJTLU Indonesian alumni gathering

Envisioning the future of work and education

At the forum on 24 June, Professor Xi delivered a keynote speech titled “Embracing Future: Talent & Education in the Digitalisation and AI Era”, where he spoke on the importance of looking ahead in today’s world of technological disruption and uncertain geopolitics.

“Society faces global restructuring, digital transformation, AI, and paradigm shifts – and, above all, a widening gap between rich and poor, in terms of both wealth and intelligence. Social stability and sustainability will be the key challenge. So the university must work with society to explore solutions.”

At XJTLU, he said, “we're also building Centres of Excellence on culture and arts, health and wellbeing, and a global exchange community – because to look at the AI era, we need strong imagination and creativity.”

Dr Xin Bi, XJTLU’s Chief Officer of Data, gave a special address on the importance of people in global brand building. “When I talk about building a global university brand, I'm not talking about slogans or social media content – I'm talking about people, about the journey of a student who leaves Surabaya or Bandung and arrives in Suzhou,” he said.

The event also featured a panel discussion on the theme “The Post-AI Dilemma: How Indonesia Can Stay Competitive on a Global Level”, with representatives from XJTLU, Petra Christian University, and Deli Group. Moderated by Dr Joseph Seet from XJTLU, the panel discussed how Indonesia’s professional world could evolve in response to AI and the wider implications of rapidly evolving technology.

From left: Dr Joseph Seet, Dr Foedjiawati, Professor Youmin Xi, Dr Pietro Borsano, Huajie Gui, and Ivonne Ady

Deli Group Indonesia’s General Manager Huajie Gui, and XJTLU alumna Ivonne Ady shared their experience on how AI is reshaping Indonesia’s professional landscape, and how graduates can better adapt to these changes.

Dr Pietro Borsano, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship Education at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), shared his insights into the critical skills university graduates need to overcome these challenges, and how universities can equip them for the future. According to Dr Borsano, the post-AI dilemma is “an open question to our students.” He added: “I don't think we professors hold the answer. The four years of college, or the year or two of a master's, are the answer – that's when you discover yourself, your interests, your passions, your motivation, and then you'll know what to do in the post-AI world.”

Dr Foedjiawati, Vice Director of Petra Christian University’s Business School, added: “We agree AI is a supplement and a tool that helps students learn more – we even use it in our textbooks to help students learn and enjoy studying beyond the classroom. So AI shapes our curriculum and our preparation of students for global networks, global society, and global technology.”

The event also saw the first international showcase of Professor Xi’s first English-language book, "Syntegrative Wisdom: Shaping the Future of Education". The book, published in April, reflects XJTLU's educational exploration and exchange with partners worldwide, examining the evolving role of universities in shaping the future of education.

Professor Youmin Xi (left) and Tuty Julfa at a press conference before the forum

Higher education in the next 20 years

In addition to the keynote and panel, Professor Xi, with Tuty Julfa, an Indonesian XJTLU graduate, participated in a press conference with local media. They spoke on the future of higher education, both globally and within Indonesia.

The evening’s activities also included an Indonesian alumni gathering, bringing together more than 70 graduates to reconnect and build professional ties. XJTLU’s Indonesian alumni network currently boasts about 450 members.

Professor Youmin Xi (left) and Dr Rini Setiowati at BINUS

Campus visits to local universities

On 23 and 24 June, Professor Xi and the delegation also visited BINUS and Universitas Indonesia. Discussions focused on concrete pathways for academic cooperation between XJTLU and the two universities, including summer school programmes, student exchange schemes, and joint China-ASEAN academic initiatives.

Dr Rini Setiowati, BINUS’s Vice Rector for Collaboration and Global Engagement, was among the key figures who hosted the XJTLU delegates. At Universitas Indonesia, the XJTLU delegation was welcomed by Professor Mahmud Sudiro and Professor Hamdi Muluk, Vice Rector.

The XJTLU delegation and the team at Universitas Indonesia

The visit to Indonesia highlights XJTLU’s commitment to global engagement, and the importance of partnerships and collaboration as the University enters its third decade.

Written by Kayla Foniel Johan

Edited by Xinmin Han, Vionna Fiducia Theja and Patricia Pieterse

Additional images courtesy of BINUS and Universitas Indonesia