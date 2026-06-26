FAWL Executive Director Kari Hicks takes home the Marshall R. Cassedy, Sr., Award

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes and Kari Hicks

Kari Hicks, executive director of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, received the 2026 Marshall R. Cassedy, Sr., Award for "exemplary service and extraordinary support of the legal profession" from outgoing President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes during the Bar Convention in Orlando.

The award honors and recognizes the legacy and attributes of Cassedy, who served as executive director of The Florida Bar from 1961 to 1980. After his death in 2011, a special committee created the award to honor him and others for extraordinary service to The Florida Bar or a local bar association.

"As executive director of FAWL, Kari brings an exceptional level of dedication and heart to everything she does — not because it is required of her, but because she genuinely cares about FAWL's mission and the organization she serves," Baker-Barnes said, reading an excerpt from Hicks' nomination. "Her tireless work behind the scenes to plan and execute meaningful programs and events has elevated FAWL and created experiences that members look forward to year after year. Whether coordinating logistics, anticipating needs before they arise, or stepping in wherever she is needed, she approaches every task with professionalism, creativity, and grace."

Baker-Barnes said FAWL is "truly lucky to have her leadership and dedication and appreciates her beyond measure."