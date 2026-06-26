All Dogs Unleashed Austin Brings Free Board and Train Pickup to Downtown Owners Without Yards or Cars

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Free pickup and a two-week program help car-free condo and high-rise residents in downtown Austin train their dogs without a yard.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Austin's residential core has filled with high-rise condos and apartment towers, and many of the people moving in prefer to live without a car. That lifestyle works for groceries and nightlife, but it complicates one ordinary task: getting a dog into a structured training program. All Dogs Unleashed Austin is addressing that gap by extending free pickup and delivery for its two-week Board and Train program to owners across the downtown 78701 core, including residents at 111 Congress Avenue and the surrounding tower district.The logistics matter more downtown than almost anywhere else in the city. A resident in a downtown tower may have no yard for practice repetitions, no driveway to load a dog into, and no vehicle to drive to a suburban facility in the first place. By collecting the dog at the building and returning it after the program, All Dogs Unleashed Austin removes the single largest barrier that keeps car-free owners from formal training.The program itself runs two weeks in a structured, fully staffed environment, with trainers present seven days a week. Rather than relying on a sharp "no" to suppress behavior only when an owner is watching, the method teaches a dog to regulate itself, so obedience holds during the moments downtown dogs face most: crowded elevators, shared lobbies, narrow sidewalks, and long stretches alone in a unit while the owner is at work. The curriculum covers recall, place command, loose-leash walking, door manners, and settling around other dogs and people.When the training portion is complete, the work does not simply end at drop-off. The team spends time coaching the owner and household so the rules stay consistent at home, and every enrollment includes unlimited follow-up support for the life of the dog. For a downtown resident juggling a demanding schedule, that hands-back step is often what makes the results stick inside a small, shared-wall living space."Downtown owners often have no yard and no car, so we handle pickup, the two-week program, and delivery, then train the whole household before we leave," said a trainer with All Dogs Unleashed in Austin, TX . The approach reflects how differently a dog experiences dense vertical living compared with a house and a fenced backyard, and why generic obedience advice frequently falls short for a tower-dwelling dog.The downtown service draws on the same methodology used at the company's Lake Travis-area location, adapted for the realities of the urban core. Owners interested in scheduling a pickup or a free in-person demonstration can reach All Dogs Unleashed Austin through its downtown location at 111 Congress Avenue.All Dogs Unleashed Austin provides professional dog training, boarding, and grooming for the greater Austin area, with locations downtown at 111 Congress Avenue and near Lake Travis at 3704 Mountain View Avenue. The company specializes in results-driven obedience and behavior modification through a method that teaches dogs to self-regulate, delivered in a deliberately non-crowded facility with indoor and outdoor socialization areas. Flagship programs include a two-week Board and Train and an owner-involved In-Home program, both backed by unlimited follow-up support for the life of the dog. More information is available at https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Ave. #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

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