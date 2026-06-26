All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City Expands Heat-Safe Boarding Protocols Ahead of Louisiana Summer

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Climate-controlled facility introduces structured cooling, hydration, and breed-risk monitoring as Bossier prepares for a forecast warmer-than-average summer.

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City has expanded its summer boarding protocols at the 4500 Benton Road facility, introducing structured hydration intervals, breed-specific risk monitoring, and adjusted outdoor playtime windows as the region heads into a forecast warmer-than-average summer. The changes apply to all dogs boarding at the location, with additional safeguards for breeds and individual dogs flagged as higher risk for heat stress.The decision comes as Bossier City enters its hottest stretch of the year. Summer highs in July and August regularly climb into the mid-90s, with humidity levels that compound heat stress for dogs. Dogs rely on evaporation from the respiratory tract rather than sweat to regulate body temperature, which means high humidity significantly limits their ability to cool themselves through panting.Under the updated protocols, outdoor turf sessions are shifted to early morning and late evening windows during peak heat days. Indoor play and structured rest are emphasized during midday hours. Water stations are refreshed on a fixed rotation rather than as needed, and staff conduct visual checks for early heat stress signs including excessive panting, drooling, and lethargy across every shift."Every July and August we see the same pattern across northwest Louisiana. Owners think they have a few weeks before the heat becomes a real concern, and then a stretch of 96 degree days arrives and dogs are already in trouble," said a senior trainer at All Dogs Unleashed in Bossier City, LA . "Our job is to be ready for that stretch before it happens, not after."Brachycephalic breeds such as bulldogs, pugs, and boxers receive additional monitoring, as do senior dogs, dogs carrying extra weight, and large-breed dogs that veterinary literature identifies as elevated risk. Owners boarding flat-faced breeds are asked to confirm any pre-existing airway or cardiac conditions during intake so handlers can adjust activity levels accordingly. The facility's indoor and outdoor play areas allow staff to rotate dogs between climate-controlled and open-air environments based on real-time conditions.The protocols apply across all boarding stays, including dogs enrolled in the facility's two week Board and Train program. Owners traveling to nearby destinations such as the Louisiana Boardwalk hotels, casino properties, or weekend trips out of the region can board their dogs at All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City with the same safeguards in place regardless of stay length. Pickup and drop-off windows are also being moved earlier in the day during peak summer weeks, reducing the time dogs spend in vehicles when interior temperatures climb fastest.All Dogs Unleashed Bossier City provides board and train programs, in-home dog training, dog boarding, and dog grooming services for pet owners throughout Bossier City, Shreveport, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. The facility serves households across Caddo and Bossier parishes from its location at 4500 Benton Road, Suite 200. For more information visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

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