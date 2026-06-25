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Salinas Valley State Prison mourns passing of Aldo Mandujano

Salinas Valley State Prison announced the passing of California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA) Custodian Supervisor Aldo Mandujano who passed away on June 22, 2026.

Mandujano began his career with the department as an employee of CALCTRA.

“Throughout his service, he was a valued member of the CDCR family and made a positive impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside him. Mandujano will be greatly missed by his colleagues, friends, and all who knew him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and coworkers during this difficult time,” according to the prison.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.

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Salinas Valley State Prison mourns passing of Aldo Mandujano

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