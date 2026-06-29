Sunnybrook Children’s Home Names Sally Ferguson Executive Director

Sally Ferguson has been named executive director of Sunnybrook Children’s Home.

Ferguson brings more than 20 years of nonprofit, court administration and child-advocacy leadership to Sunnybrook’s ministry.

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunnybrook Children’s Home today announced Sally Ferguson as its next Executive Director, effective June 29, 2026, concluding a year-long search for the organization’s next leader.

Ferguson will guide Sunnybrook’s continued work serving children, young adults, and families across Mississippi through residential care, transitional living, foster-family support, and community partnerships.

Ferguson most recently served as Chief Program Officer for Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi, where she helped lead statewide strategic vision, program operations, training initiatives, performance metrics, financial alignment, grant reporting, and legislative engagement related to child advocacy and child protection. She previously served as Executive Director of Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center, leading organizational operations, financial oversight, human resources management, accreditation, compliance, donor engagement, and coordination with CPS, courts, law enforcement, and community partners.

Earlier in her career, Ferguson spent 14 years as Circuit Court Administrator for Mississippi’s 17th Circuit Court District, overseeing administrative, financial, and operational functions for three court divisions. She is a Certified Court Administrator and a Leadership DeSoto graduate.

“Sally is the right leader for this season of Sunnybrook’s ministry. After a careful and intentional search, the board saw in Sally the rare combination of executive leadership, child advocacy experience, operational discipline and deep commitment to Mississippi children and families. Her background across nonprofit, court and child-serving systems gives her a clear understanding of both the needs facing vulnerable children and the partnerships required to meet them. We are confident she will honor Sunnybrook’s legacy while helping strengthen this ministry for the future,” said Dwayne Blaylock, president of Sunnybrook’s board of directors.

The Board also expressed sincere appreciation to Ron Veazey, Sunnybrook’s Director of Advancement, for taking on the additional role of Interim Executive Director during the transition. As Sunnybrook moves into its next chapter, the ministry looks forward to Ron’s continued leadership and service.

“I am honored to join Sunnybrook Children’s Home as executive director and become part of an organization with such a meaningful legacy of caring for children and families. Throughout my career, I have been privileged to advocate for children and strengthen systems of support across Mississippi, and this opportunity allows me to continue that work in a more direct and personal way. I look forward to building relationships, supporting the dedicated staff and board, strengthening community partnerships, and helping ensure every child and young adult served by Sunnybrook has the stability, support and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Sally Ferguson, executive director of Sunnybrook Children’s Home.

For more than six decades, Sunnybrook has provided a place of stability, support, and opportunity for vulnerable children and young adults. The organization continues to build on that legacy through residential care, transitional living programs, independent living preparation, foster-family support and partnerships that strengthen care for Mississippi youth and families.

Additional information about Sally Ferguson and Sunnybrook’s work is available at www.sunnybrookms.org.

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About Sunnybrook Children’s Home

Sunnybrook Children’s Home, based in Ridgeland, Miss., has served vulnerable children and families since 1963. The faith-based nonprofit provides residential care, transitional living programs, foster-family support, and community partnerships with a focus on stability, independent living skills, workforce readiness, and family support. For more information, visit www.sunnybrookms.org.

Media Contacts

Ron Veazey

Director of Advancement, Sunnybrook Children’s Home

rveazey@sunnybrookms.org | (601) 540-4253

Chris Herting

Strategic Communications, H2D Strategies

chris@h2dstrategies.com | (215) 317-4740

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