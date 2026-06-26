What Claims Administrators Need to Know

The What Payers Need to Know section of the Board’s website walks payers through getting started in the workers’ compensation system, becoming a trading partner, registering for eCase, and more.
It also includes a Payer updates section that features the latest news for payers.
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