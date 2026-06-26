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What Claims Administrators Need to Know

New York State Workers' Compensation Board sent this bulletin at 06/25/2026 10:01 AM EDT

The New York State Workers’ Compensation Board (Board) is pleased to offer a webinar specifically for claims administrators. Presented by the Payer Compliance unit, this presentation will cover:

  • Appropriate time frames for payments and filings
  • Performance thresholds for penalties
  • Payer Compliance process
  • Best practices
  • Resources for more information

This one-hour session is free and will include time at the end to answer your questions.

We encourage you to submit your questions in advance! Please email any questions you have to Monitoring@wcb.ny.gov.

Tuesday, July 28, 2026
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Register here

More information

The What Payers Need to Know section of the Board’s website walks payers through getting started in the workers’ compensation system, becoming a trading partner, registering for eCase, and more.

It also includes a Payer updates section that features the latest news for payers.

Having trouble?

If you are having trouble registering for or attending this webinar, check out these Webinar FAQs.

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What Claims Administrators Need to Know

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