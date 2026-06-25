Rep. Kim Williams Issues Statement on Passage of Public Education Funding Bills

DOVER – On Wednesday, the House gave final approval to two pieces of legislation that would modernize the way Delaware funds its schools.

Senate Bill 302, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Laura Sturgeon, would direct the Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) to begin implementing the Public Education Funding Commission’s recommendations for a hybrid funding formula that better supports the breadth of needs across Delaware’s K-12 population, including English language learners (ELL) and students from low-income area.

Senate Bill 303, also sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Laura Sturgeon, would codify the Public Education Funding Commission as a permanent body. The Commission will continue to meet during the implementation of Phase 1 and 2 of the new funding formula, and will be able to make recommendations going forward to refine and optimize the model moving forward.

In response to the passage of both bills, House Prime Sponsor Kim Williams issued the following statement:

“The bills we passed yesterday are the biggest step Delaware has taken in years to create a more modern and equitable approach to education funding.

“The way we fund our schools affects far more than what happens in the classroom. It impacts the resources available to students, the support educators can provide, and the opportunities that help shape a child’s future. That is why getting this right matters so much.

“Through SB 302, we will begin the process of implementing a funding model that is more equitable, more transparent, and more responsive to student needs.

“This, combined with our efforts in literacy and progress in recruiting and retaining educators, represents a major shift in education throughout our state. These changes show how we continued to be focused on improving educational access for all students

“Senate Bill 303 will ensure that the Public Education Funding Commission remains in place to provide continued oversight, guidance, and recommendations as this work moves forward.

“I want to thank my colleagues in both chambers, the members of the Public Education Funding Commission, Senator Laura Sturgeon, Governor Matt Meyer, and all of the educators, parents, advocates, and stakeholders who contributed to this effort. While there is still work ahead, the groundwork we have laid through the PEFC and the passage of SB 302 and SB 303 will go a long way towards improving outcomes for students.”