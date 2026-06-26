Progressive Cavity Pump Market Value Expected To Grow At 5% CAGR, Reaching $3.65 Billion By 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Progressive Cavity Pump Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The progressive cavity pump market has attracted significant attention due to its critical role in handling complex fluid applications across various industries. With increasing industrialization and technological advancements, this market is positioned for steady growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and the main factors influencing this sector’s future development.

Progressive Cavity Pump Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for progressive cavity pumps has experienced robust expansion recently. It is forecasted to rise from $2.75 billion in 2025 to $2.91 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth over the past years has been fueled by escalating demand for industrial fluid handling systems, increased application of pumps in oil and gas sectors, advancements in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, and growth in mining and chemical processing activities. Additionally, there is a rising need for reliable pumps capable of handling solids effectively.

Download a free sample of the progressive cavity pump market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=84905329&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the progressive cavity pump market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.65 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This anticipated growth stems from wider adoption of smart pumping technologies, growing investments in upgrading wastewater treatment facilities, heightened demand within renewable energy and bio-processing industries, and a broader push toward automation in fluid management processes. Trends such as energy-efficient pump designs, expanded use for viscous and abrasive fluids, and the integration of smart condition monitoring are poised to shape the market’s evolution. Moreover, greater deployment in sludge management and a preference for pumps with low maintenance and high reliability will further support market expansion.

Understanding Progressive Cavity Pumps and Their Functionality

Progressive cavity pumps belong to the category of positive displacement pumps and operate by moving fluids through a series of small, fixed-shaped cavities formed between a helical rotor and a stator. These pumps excel in handling challenging fluids that are viscous, abrasive, sensitive to shear, or carry solids. Their design allows for consistent flow rates and efficient operation, even when pressure conditions and fluid characteristics vary.

View the full progressive cavity pump market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/progressive-cavity-pump-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Increasing Oil and Gas Demand as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the progressive cavity pump market is the rising global demand for oil and gas. This growth is fueled by expanding industrial activities, rising transportation needs, and the ongoing development of urban infrastructure, all of which require substantial energy supplies. Progressive cavity pumps play a vital role in crude oil extraction, production, and transportation by efficiently managing highly viscous, abrasive, and multiphase fluids. They ensure steady and uninterrupted flow despite fluctuating pressures and changing fluid compositions. For example, according to the US Energy Information Administration, global oil demand is projected to increase by 6% from 2022 to 2028, reaching 105.7 million barrels per day. This upward trend in oil consumption significantly supports the expansion of the progressive cavity pump market.

Regional Outlook Highlighting Fastest Growing Markets

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for progressive cavity pumps. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.