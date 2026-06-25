US-20 Island Park traffic signal to be operational before July 4; installation resumes

Nighttime and daytime work will be done now through July 1, when the new light is expected to become operational.

Work to install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Yale-Kilgore Road in the Elk Creek area of Island Park resumes tonight and will continue into next week.

Crews had been working to get the signal installed earlier this spring when it was discovered that a piece would need to be fabricated for poles to be placed. That piece is now ready for installation.

Work tonight and Friday, June 26, will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Nighttime traffic on both US-20 and Yale-Kilgore Road will be held for approximately 15 minutes at a time when signal poles are being hoisted into the air.

Striping operations that must be completed during daytime hours will begin on Tuesday, June 30th. Traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane as needed while paint is applied.

The new Island Park signal is expected to become operational on Wednesday, July 1, in advance of an influx of recreational traffic for the Fourth of July holiday. Crews and traffic personnel will then monitor it to determine if changes to the signal timing need to be made. US-20 will be prioritized and green lights for Yale-Kilgore will last for one minute.

Drivers are asked to stay aware and be patient through work zones and new traffic patterns. More information regarding work zone effects can be found on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.