County Council passes $201.8 million budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

The budget includes several things such as a $143.9 million general fund budget. The budget is roughly a $41.6 million increase from last year’s budget but also includes one-time fund balance appropriation of $36.4 million out of what the county considers its savings.

The county is hiring 37 new employees and includes salary increases for both full-time and part-time employees, which accounts for $5.6 million increase to the general fund. Of the new positions, the Lancaster County Detention Center is getting 12 employees, some of which start on Jan. 1, 2027. The Lancaster County Emergency Management System (EMS) is hiring 15 people, divided between paramedics and EMTs, and will be shifting from a 24/48 model to a 24/72 schedule model for certain staff where they work 24 hours and then are off 72 hours. That new schedule for EMS will begin on Jan. 1 as the new hires start then.

The total County millage is 93.60, which is a one mil increase for the 2026-27 fiscal year. For a $200,000 owner-occupied house, this is an increase of $8 on the resident’s real property tax bill. For a $400,000 owner-occupied house, this equates to a $16 increase on the homeowner’s annual real property tax bill. The value of a mil for the fiscal year is $674,794.

Several fund balance projects include $6 million for a new fire station off Harrisburg Road in Indian Land, $18.7 million for various fire apparatus including trucks, tankers, and engines, and $2.4 million for public safety communications.

The County’s Capital Improvement Plan request totals $43.6 million with a total of 27 projects, including 18 current projects in progress with funding revisions for the new fiscal year. There are nine new projects on the plan for this coming financial year.

The new fiscal year starts Wednesday, July 1.