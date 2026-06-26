Japanese Girl Group kiOra Set for US Festival Debut at 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS In Los Angeles

The four-member act continues its international expansion ahead of its official debut with performances in LA, Kuala Lumpur and across Japan

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tokyo, Japan — Japanese girl group kiOra has been announced as part of the lineup for HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Music & Arts Festival Los Angeles 2026, taking place on August 8 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.Organized by 88rising, HEAD IN THE CLOUDS has become one of the leading global festivals for Asian artists, bringing together artists across hip-hop, R&B, pop and beyond. This year's Los Angeles lineup includes XG, KATSEYE, Rich Brian, UMI, Warren Hue and more.The announcement marks a major step in kiOra's emerging international presence ahead of the group's official debut later this summer.kiOra first introduced itself to audiences on March 28 at HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Music & Arts Festival in Tokyo 2026, held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, where the group's name was officially unveiled on stage. The group consists of four members: OTO, KYLA, RUKA, and YU.Even before their official debut, kiOra has attracted attention across the entertainment spectrum. The group will appear as an opening act for CENTRAL MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL 2026 in Kuala Lumpur on August 1, appearing alongside established Japanese artists including KANA-BOON, Kitani Tatsuya, jo0ji and ReoNa.In Japan, kiOra has also been confirmed to appear at the NYLON JAPAN 22nd Anniversary Party and as the opening act for NAMICS presents TGC NIIGATA 2026 by TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION, taking place on July 18 at Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center.Commenting on the growing number of performance opportunities in Japan and overseas, the members said:"We are incredibly grateful to have received so many opportunities even before our official debut. We are nervous, but also excited to see how brightly we can shine on these dream stages around the world. We will continue preparing carefully and do our best for each performance."With upcoming appearances in Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur, and Japan, kiOra is preparing to take its first steps onto the global stage ahead of its official debut later this summer.For more information, follow kiOra on all Social Media On social media, please use official hashtags: #KIORA

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