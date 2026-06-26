A' Office Furniture Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

International Office Furniture Design Awards

A' Office Furniture Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from office furniture designers, manufacturers and workplace innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Office Furniture Design Awards . The A' Office Furniture Design Awards are open for entries by Office Furniture Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Office Furniture Brands, Office Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Product Designers, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Textile Designers, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Office Furniture Professionals, Carpentry and Artisan Studios, Office Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were thoughtfully designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Office Furniture Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition offers free preliminary participation, Office Furniture Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Office Furniture Brands, Office Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Product Designers, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Textile Designers, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Office Furniture Professionals, Carpentry and Artisan Studios, Office Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Office Furniture Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Office Furniture Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in office furniture design, the A' Office Furniture Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through ergonomic, functional and human-centered workplace solutions. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting furniture that enhances comfort, productivity, collaboration and workplace well-being, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to create office environments that generate lasting social and economic value.Office Furniture Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Office Furniture Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Office Furniture Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Office Furniture Design Awards will be granted the prestigious international A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Office Furniture Awards.he following are some workplace furniture projects that could be submitted to A' Office Furniture Design Awards : Desks, Chairs, File Cabinets, Conference Tables, Cubicles, Workstations, Reception Counters, Office Partitions and More. Office Furniture Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/24 Award for Good Office Furniture DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Office Furniture Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Office Furniture Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Office Furniture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Office Furniture Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Office Furniture Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Office Furniture Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Office Furniture Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Office Furniture Design Awards.Office Furniture Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, workplace design professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=24 to see past winners of the A' International Office Furniture Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/24 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and manufacturers to create innovative and meaningful products, services and environments, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Office Furniture Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.