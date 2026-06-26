Motifect Turns Text Prompts into Production-Ready 3D Animation for Games and Virtual Characters

Motifect - Type a prompt. Generate fluid 3D animations in seconds.

Used by over 100,000 users, Motifect helps creators and studios generate 3D character motion from text prompts for production workflows.

Motifect exists to make high-quality motion something you can generate in seconds and drop straight into a real production pipeline.” — Daeho Kim, Bumblebee Inc.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motifect , an AI-powered 3D motion generation platform developed by Bumblebee Inc. , is expanding its web-based motion generation service for creators, game developers, animation teams, virtual character studios, and interactive content companies worldwide.Motifect enables users to generate 3D character motion from text prompts and export animation assets for production workflows including Blender, Maya, Unity, Unreal Engine, and VTubing pipelines. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of traditional motion production, the platform allows creators and teams to produce motion assets directly in the browser without complex setup or specialized motion capture equipment.The platform supports practical production workflows by allowing generated animations to be exported in widely used 3D motion and character animation formats, including FBX, BVH, GLB, and VRMA. This enables creators and studios to move generated motion into common game engines, 3D software, VTubing tools, and virtual character systems with less manual conversion work.Motifect has grown to more than 100,000 users and is now working with over 30 studios through commercial agreements, collaborative production workflows, and API integrations. Several studio partners are using Motifect’s API to integrate AI-generated motion directly into their own platforms, production tools, and character animation pipelines.This growing adoption reflects increasing demand for faster and more accessible 3D motion generation across games, virtual characters, animation, AI companions, and interactive media. As more studios and creators build products around real-time characters and interactive digital humans, motion generation is becoming an important layer in the 3D content production stack.“3D characters are becoming central to games, virtual creators, AI companions, and interactive media, but motion production remains one of the biggest bottlenecks,” said Daeho Kim of Bumblebee Inc. “Motifect exists to make high-quality motion something you can generate in seconds and drop straight into a real production pipeline.”The platform is designed for both individual creators and professional teams, offering prompt-based motion generation, export-ready animation assets, and compatibility with commonly used 3D tools and engines. Motifect also supports API-oriented workflows for companies looking to integrate motion generation into their own products, platforms, or creative pipelines.As demand for 3D content continues to grow across entertainment, gaming, social media, and virtual character platforms, Motifect aims to help creators and companies bring digital characters to life faster through AI-powered motion generation.About MotifectMotifect is an AI 3D motion generation platform that helps users create character animations from text prompts and export motion assets for 3D production workflows. The service is developed by Bumblebee Inc., a South Korea-based technology company building AI tools for 3D content, virtual characters, and interactive media.For more information, visit https://motifect.io

Motifect - Generate fluid 3D animations in seconds

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