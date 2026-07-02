Imposter Syndrome Reexamined in New Book by Kirsten Bombdiggity

Cover of the book Imposter Syndrome Is a Growth Spurt by Kirsten Bombdiggity. Author Kirsten Bombdiggity, whose new book Imposter Syndrome Is a Growth Spurt explores why high-achieving women often mistake growth's discomfort for incompetence.

Evidence-informed framework suggests imposter syndrome may be a sign women are leveling up.

Children wobble while learning to walk. Adults wobble while growing into a new identity. Only one gets mistaken for failure. The wobble is not the enemy.” — Kirsten Bombdiggity

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released book is challenging one of the most widely accepted interpretations of imposter syndrome, suggesting the self-doubt experienced by many high-achieving women may not always signal inadequacy. Instead, author Kirsten Bombdiggity proposes it may signal that an old identity no longer fits.Although prevalence estimates vary widely, imposter syndrome has become one of the defining conversations among high-achieving women. Bombdiggity argues the conversation has focused almost entirely on reducing the feeling instead of understanding what it may actually be communicating.Using an evidence-informed framework, Bombdiggity explores why high-achieving women frequently misdiagnose the discomfort of growth as incompetence. Imposter Syndrome is a Growth Spurt explores how perfectionism, people-pleasing, burnout, belonging, and identity often intersect, inviting readers to reconsider whether self-doubt may signal that an old identity no longer fits."Children wobble while learning to walk. Adults wobble while growing into a new identity. Only one gets mistaken for failure. The wobble is not the enemy."The book's release follows Bombdiggity's third feature in Forbes, where her work contributed to a national conversation about why successful women continue to question themselves despite objective evidence of competence.Her answer is unexpectedly simple.What if the goal isn't eliminating the feeling of imposter syndrome, but recognizing when to celebrate it?__________________Additional Interview IdeasHappy to discuss the book, the research behind it, or related topics, including:Why mindset is useless if your nervous system is fried.Why our brains don't actually care whether we're happy.What I learned by legally changing my last name to Bombdiggity.__________________About Kirsten BombdiggityKirsten Bombdiggity is an author, speaker, and Dopamine Coach for Women Over 40 whose work explores the intersection of neuroscience and identity. Following a midlife divorce, she legally changed her last name to Bombdiggity as an act of agency, a decision that has since become central to her work helping women question the defining narratives of their lives. She is the author of Divorced After 40 and Imposter Syndrome Is a Growth Spurt, and host of the weekly podcast The Feral Era for Women Over 40. She has been featured in Forbes three times.__________________Media ContactKirsten Bombdiggitykirsten@ fbombdiggity.com Text: 463-710-1007fbombdiggity.com

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