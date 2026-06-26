Governor Newsom Signs SB 623 (Umberg) to Protect Accident Victims and Strengthen Rideshare Safety

New law protects patients from excessive medical bills while enhancing rideshare safety and accountability.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 623 the Fair Medical Billing & Rideshare Safety Act, legislation that protects accident victims from unnecessary treatment and excessive medical charges while strengthening rideshare safety and accountability.

"SB 623 is a testament to the fact that the best public policy is often built through negotiation," said Senator Tom Umberg. "Instead of taking competing measures to the ballot, stakeholders came together and reached a solution that better protects Californians.”

SB 623 protects Californians by:

• Preventing excessive medical charges and unnecessary treatment following rideshare-related accidents.

• Preserving access to medical care and legal representation for injured victims.

• Cracking down on financial practices that can reduce the compensation available to accident victims.

• Strengthening rideshare safety through annual background checks and tougher driver eligibility standards.

"Both sides agree: Californians deserve a system that's safe, fair, and accountable," said Uber and the Consumer Attorneys of California in a joint statement. "This agreement protects patients from unnecessary treatment or getting overcharged, ensures access to medical care and legal representation, and strengthens safety measures. We look forward to working with the California Legislature to pass this legislation."

The legislation is the result of a negotiated agreement between Uber and the Consumer Attorneys of California and led to the withdrawal of competing ballot measures in favor of a legislative solution.

For full text of the bill, visit: SB 623

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Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.