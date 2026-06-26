Senator Hurtado Champions ACA 20 to Strengthen California’s Rainy Day Fund

Sacramento, Calif. (June 25, 2026)—Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield), announced the passage of ACA 20, the Save for California’s Future Act, a constitutional amendment she authored to strengthen California’s Rainy Day Fund and better prepare the state for economic uncertainty.

“Families across the Central Valley understand what it means to stretch every dollar and prepare for uncertainty. The state must continue to do the same,” said Senator Hurtado. “I am proud to serve as an author on this measure. This is a responsible action to protect taxpayer dollars, safeguard essential services, and ensure we are not forced into deeper cuts when revenues decline, or costs are shifted in Washington.”

For Senator Hurtado, the measure reflects a simple principle rooted in the lived experiences of Central Valley families: responsible budgeting means preparing before a crisis occurs.

Across rural and working-class communities, families make hard decisions every day to plan ahead, protect basic needs and avoid leaving future generations to foot the bills. ACA 20 applies the same discipline to state government.

“Expanding California’s reserves recognizes that fiscal responsibility and protecting working families must go hand in hand. Taking this important step gives California a stronger backstop for schools, health care, public safety, water infrastructure, and countless other programs our communities rely on,” added Senator Hurtado.

As Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee 4, Senator Hurtado has worked to keep affordability, taxpayer accountability and the needs of rural California at the center of budget discussions. Strengthening the Rainy Day Fund builds on that work by helping ensure education, health care, public safety, wildfire response and core services are better protected both now and into the future.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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