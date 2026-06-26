Interior Announces New Partnership to Advance Conservation of Imperiled Species Through Biobanking and Genomic Science

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colossal Biosciences to advance the use of biobanking and genomic science in support of wildlife conservation and species recovery efforts.

This cooperative effort advances President Donald J. Trump’s broader efforts to promote American innovation, leverage public-private partnerships, and ensure that conservation programs are informed by the best available science and technology.

The agreement establishes a framework for partnership focused on preserving genetic diversity among threatened and endangered species, expanding scientific understanding of genomic applications in conservation, and exploring emerging technologies that may strengthen recovery efforts for species at risk.

“America leads the world when we embrace innovation and put our best minds to work solving big challenges," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This partnership brings together the scientific expertise of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the ingenuity of the private sector to develop new tools that can help recover species, preserve critical genetic resources, and strengthen the future of wildlife conservation.”

Biobanking involves the collection and long-term cryopreservation of living biological materials, including tissues and cell lines that contain genetic information. Preserving these materials can support future conservation research, population management efforts and other scientific applications as technologies continue to evolve.

Under the agreement, the Service and Colossal Biosciences will work together to identify opportunities to expand biobanking efforts for species of conservation concern, develop approaches for integrating genomic information into conservation planning, establish best practices for data management and accessibility, and support training and capacity-building initiatives related to conservation genomics.

"As biodiversity faces increasing pressures worldwide, we must continue to evaluate and apply the best available science to conserve America's natural heritage," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik. Our work with Colossal Biosciences will help advance our understanding of how biobanking and genomics can complement existing conservation tools and contribute to the recovery and long-term resilience of imperiled species."

The partnership will also facilitate scientific exchange and help identify priority species and conservation needs where biobanking may provide meaningful benefits to recovery and management efforts.

The Memorandum of Understanding reflects a shared commitment to conservation science and does not obligate the expenditure of federal funds. Any future projects involving funding, services, or property transfers would be subject to separate agreements and applicable legal requirements.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service works with partners across the nation and around the world to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. Through science-based conservation, habitat restoration, and recovery programs, the Service helps safeguard biodiversity and strengthen ecosystems for future generations.

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