Governor Stein Reacts to Override of Vetoes

NORTH CAROLINA, June 24 - Today Governor Stein released the statement below in reaction to the override of his vetoes on Senate Bill 153, Senate Bill 558, Senate Bill 227, and House Bill 171:

"As the legislature leaves teachers and law enforcement officers waiting for hard-earned and desperately needed pay raises, members of the General Assembly are stoking the culture wars that divide us rather than fulfilling their long-overdue responsibility of passing a budget. It's time for them to do their jobs for the people of North Carolina. Instead, they are overriding my veto on bills to whitewash the diversity that makes our state strong and to take state law enforcement officers away from their existing state duties, forcing them to act as federal immigration agents."