Sen. Carney scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Carney is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“As Senate chair of the Judiciary Committee, I am proud to stand against attempts to roll back Mainers’ access to critical reproductive healthcare in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal,” said Sen. Carney. “The health of our communities hinges on protected access to these essential care services and robust support for the organizations that make reproductive healthcare affordable to all in our state. I am grateful that the 132nd Legislature delivered on both counts.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive healthcare. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Carney has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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