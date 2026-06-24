Sen. Reny scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Reny is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I am proud to receive a 100% score from Planned Parenthood. Reproductive healthcare decisions should always be between a patient and their doctor,” said Sen. Reny. “Unfortunately, since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, we have had to work hard at the state level to protect these essential rights. I will continue to fight for access to reproductive healthcare for all Mainers.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Reny earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood in 2023, 2024 and 2025, reflecting a strong commitment to defending the rights of Maine people in the years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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